Abortion measure one step closer to reaching November ballot

PHOENIX — The group fighting for abortion to be on the ballot in Arizona announced Tuesday they are one step closer. Arizona for Abortion Access said they have gathered 500,000 signatures, which is beyond the number needed to get the measure on the ballot in November.

"It's very validating," said Dawn Penich, the Communications Director for the group.

She said that's well above the minimum threshold, which is around 384,000 signatures.

If they succeed, voters will be deciding on a constitutional amendment on abortion. If passed the amendment would allow access until the point of viability.

"What this measure does is return the decision-making power to the people who matter most; that's the patient themselves, their own health care provider and their own family," said Penich.

But critics like those with the group "It Goes Too Far" told ABC15 the language of the measure is too vague.

"Voters deserve to know the truth," said Cindy Dahlgren with It Goes Too Far. "They deserve to know what they will lose."

Dahlgren said she and others believe it would create uncertainty when it comes to medical safety.

"Well, unfortunately, most of the voters are not being told that under this unregulated unlimited abortion amendment, they will lose the required medical doctor and those critical common sense safety standards that are in place right now," said Dahlgren.

Dahlgren tells ABC15, that abortion is currently legal in Arizona up to 15 weeks and there are safety precautions in place.

"That's nearly four months, and we also have those safety precautions in place to protect girls and women," said Dahlgren. "And it is reckless to give all of that up."

But the future of the 15-week law, currently on the books in Arizona, remains up in the air.

Penich said as November inches closer, they're not slowing down. Arizona for Abortion Access plans to gather even more signatures ahead of the July deadline.

"Our goal is to collect ultimately, around double what we need," said Penich. "That's to ensure that we have turned in enough valid voter signatures to meet that requirement."

But those with "It Goes Too Far" said they are staying focused as well. Dahlgren insisted voters have been given half-truths when it comes to this measure.

"So, we are committed to ensuring that voters know that regardless of how long it takes," said Dahlgren. "We did not have our eye on July when we got into this, we have our eye on November."

Arizona for Abortion Access told ABC15 they should know by around August whether the measure will officially be on the ballot in November.