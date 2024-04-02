Planned Parenthood Arizona now offering vasectomies at Phoenix health center

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Arizona says it is now offering vasectomies at its Central Phoenix Health Center after an increase in demand and success at its Tucson center.

The services launched in Tucson at its Southern Arizona Regional Health Center a year ago following changes to abortion access across the country.

Last year, Planned Parenthood Arizona said since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, the number of vasectomies they performed in other states where the procedures were being offered skyrocketed 40%.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti talked with a doctor and Planned Parenthood in March 2023 when the services became available in southern Arizona.

“Each month the health center sees an overwhelming request for appointments and where nearly half of vasectomy patients are traveling from the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area to access this care,” Planned Parenthood said about its Tucson program.

The organization says vasectomies “are a simple, safe, and effective form of permanent birth control,” adding that the procedure “helps reduce uncertainty amid a constant lack of clarity and worries about the future of reproductive health rights and access in Arizona, including abortion.”

Planned Parenthood Arizona is now accepting patients for vasectomy services at the Central Phoenix Health Center. To schedule an appointment, patients can call 602-277-7526.

Planned Parenthood previously told ABC15 it accepts insurance, but also provides the procedure at a reduced cost to patients who don't have healthcare coverage.

Is it the right decision for me?

Currently, vasectomies are viewed as one of the most effective forms of birth control. They provide a lot of benefits, but may not be right for everyone.

Pros



Vasectomies are relatively quick procedures — the procedure itself can be done in as little as ten minutes, minus the prep time.

The outpatient procedure is usually done with a local anesthetic.

It's much less invasive for a man to get a vasectomy than it is for women to undergo tubal ligation.

Cons



Vasectomies should be considered permanent. They can be reversed in select situations, but the procedure to do that is expensive and isn't always successful.

Like any procedure, there is a small risk of infection. Pain and swelling in the area are also common.

They're not 100% but are still considered very effective.

