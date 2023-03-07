Planned Parenthood Arizona once again offering vasectomies

"My favorite part about being a father is being a protector," says Guillermo Garlobo.

Even though his daughter is already an adult, Guillermo says his job as a dad isn't over yet.

"You're a father forever."

Guillermo tells ABC15 that being a dad is the ultimate honor for him. As a religious person, he sees his daughter as a gift from God, but he also realizes others may not identify with that belief and may need options when it comes to family planning.

Men now have more options when it comes to family planning in our state.

"This is a very exciting day here in Arizona for reproductive health," says Dr. Jill Gibson, who is the medical director for Planned Parenthood Arizona and oversees clinics across the state. "Launching this new vasectomy service line is a direct response to what our community has been asking for. Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s devastating and cruel Dobbs decision, Arizonans have a real fear about having control over their bodies and their lives, and we’re seeing a lot of people with penises wanting to have a more active role in family planning and the prevention of unintended pregnancies.”

Planned Parenthood Arizona will once again offer vasectomies; the group stopped offering the procedure more than a decade ago but has since decided to bring it back.

Planned Parenthood Arizona says since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, the number of vasectomies they've performed in others states where it's currently being offered skyrocketed 40%.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti also spoke with Dr. Matthew Steinway, a Valley-based urologist affiliated with Honor Health, about how common vasectomies are.

"It's been around for over 100 years," explains Dr. Steinway. "Even longer in other animals. It's a procedure we do as an outpatient. It takes around 10 minutes in the clinic, usually under local anesthetic."

Dr. Steinway explains, right after the Roe v. Wade decision, the number of men seeking out advice on vasectomies went up slightly, but has since gone back down to more normal levels. He also suggests the time of year may influence a man's decision.

"I've probably seen more patients come in where their significant others have pushed them towards coming in to be evaluated. We definitely see a trend towards the end of the year where men haven't met their deductibles and have had a pregnancy or another medical expense."

Is it right for me?

Currently, vasectomies are viewed as one of the most effective forms of birth control. They provide a lot of benefits, but may not be right for everyone.

Pros



Vasectomies are relatively quick procedures — the procedure itself can be done in as little as ten minutes, minus the prep time.

The outpatient procedure is usually done with a local anesthetic.

It's much less invasive for a man to get a vasectomy than it is for women to undergo tubal ligation.

Cons



Vasectomies should be considered permanent. They can be reversed in select situations, but the procedure to do that is expensive and isn't always successful.

Like any procedure, there is a small risk of infection. Pain and swelling in the area are also common.

They're not 100% but are still considered very effective.

Currently, the procedure is only being offered at their Tucson clinic, but Planned Parenthood Arizona is hoping to bring the service to Valley locations before the end of the year. If you'd like more information, head to the website.

Planned Parenthood accepts insurance, but also provides the procedure at a reduced cost to patients who don't have healthcare coverage.