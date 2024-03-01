Large group rallies, marches for life as Arizona awaits fate of abortion laws

PHOENIX — Hundreds, if not thousands, of people marched around the Arizona State Capitol on Friday, saying they need to protect unborn children.

“I’m here because I actually had two abortions. A few years back, and I know firsthand what that does to you, not just physically but mentally, spiritually and emotionally,” said Judith Villegas, an anti-abortion advocate.

The future of abortion in Arizona remains murky. Currently, abortions are allowed up to 15 weeks. However, the Arizona State Supreme Court is still deciding whether a near-total abortion ban, set before Arizona statehood, would take over the 15-week ban Governor Doug Ducey signed.

The case is still under review, and a spokesperson with the court told ABC15 there is no timeline for a potential ruling.

“We know that they won’t stop at abortion,” said Chris Love, a spokesperson with Arizona for Abortion Access. “They will stop at nothing to attack our reproductive freedom here in the state.”

Recently, the abortion battle escalated in the U.S. as Alabama’s highest court made a controversial ruling that frozen embryos are children.

“There’s life after conception... You are shutting down a life. As soon as the baby is conceived, there’s a baby,” Villegas said.

Meanwhile, starting this month, major retail pharmacies could begin dispensing the abortion pill mifepristone after recently becoming certified to do so. This is only in states where the prescription is legal, which currently in Arizona, it is. However, access could change depending on an upcoming Supreme Court decision this summer.

Also in Arizona, abortion-rights advocates are working to get the issue on the ballot this November. The Arizona for Abortion Access organization is gathering signatures with more than 250,000 as of January. They need around 384,000 valid signatures by July for it to qualify.

Love believes they will get enough signatures.

“The fact that we reached that 250,000 signature goal so early just shows that Arizona voters, Arizonans are really excited to get this on the ballot,” Love said.

Angela Florez, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona provided the following statement to ABC15:

“All Arizonans deserve the freedom to make their own choices about their bodies, their families, and their futures – hard stop. The truth of the matter is individuals’ personal ideology and out-of-touch, extremist views should not be dictating Arizonans’ bodily autonomy and access to basic health care.

“Planned Parenthood Arizona will always fight for individuals to be empowered to make the health care decisions that are right for them and allow them to live healthy lives. And we will continue to fight back against attempts to roll back our rights, which includes using every avenue we can to safeguard abortion access.

“The fight is far from over and we will not stop until we secure reproductive freedom for all Arizonans.”