Halloween Safety: Tips for Roads and Costumes

PHOENIX — Halloween is one of the most exciting nights of the year for children, but safety advocates are reminding parents that a few simple precautions can help keep trick-or-treaters safe.

From dark costumes that make children difficult for drivers to see to potentially dangerous costume accessories, personal injury lawyer Marc Lamber and safety advocate Jenny Pulliam shared some tips for families heading out this Halloween.

Making children more visible to drivers

Dark costumes are popular on Halloween, but they can make children especially difficult for drivers to see while trick-or-treating at night.

Whether dressed as a witch, Darth Vader or another character wearing dark clothing, children can blend into their surroundings, leaving drivers with little time to react if they unexpectedly enter the roadway.

"What we know about kids are, is they do zany things on Halloween, right? They're running across the street. They can come out from behind a car," Lamber said.

Adam Klepp Personal injury lawyer Marc Lamber

Lamber said drivers may only be able to spot a child wearing dark clothing from about 100 feet away. Adding reflective tape can increase that visibility to approximately 500 feet, giving drivers more time to react. Adding glow sticks, or having kids carry flashlights can also make a big difference.

“Typically, we instruct people that you want to hold the light down on the street, not up, because that allows a driver to know there's something there,” Lamber said.

Lamber also encourages drivers to slow down in residential neighborhoods and watch for children crossing streets or emerging from behind parked vehicles.

Hidden dangers in Halloween costumes

Beyond road safety, Pulliam said parents should inspect their children's costumes for potential hazards before heading out.

Decorative buttons that can become choking hazards, and long costume accessories could also cause kids to trip while they’re out trick-or-treating. Masks can also create problems by limiting a child's ability to see approaching vehicles.

"It's always better to maybe paint your child's face instead of wearing a mask," Pulliam said.

Adam Klepp Public safety advocate Jenny Pulliam

Light-up costumes can help children stand out at night, but parents should check whether they contain button batteries and make sure battery compartments are securely closed.

"The button batteries can be not only a choking hazard, but if ingested, it can cause internal organ damage and can also result in death," Pulliam said.

Pulliam recommends checking warning labels on costume packaging and having children try on their costumes ahead of time to make sure they fit properly.

Safety first on Halloween night

For older children trick-or-treating without parents, Pulliam recommends traveling in groups, staying in well-lit areas, carrying flashlights and avoiding crossing streets unexpectedly.

She also encourages parents to have a quick conversation about road safety before their children leave home.

"We want everyone to have a good time on Halloween, but the fact of the matter is there are a lot of distracted drivers out there, and it's only heightened on a night like Halloween," Pulliam said.

