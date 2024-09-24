Gilbert school board candidate withdrawn from election after death but remains on ballot

What happens when a candidate for office passes away before the election?

In some cases, a candidate who has died may appear on the ballot but be ineligible to win. That will be the case in the election for at-large members of Gilbert Public Schools’ governing board.

Board President Sheila Rogers Uggetti died Sept. 15, less than two months before the November election. Uggetti, who was running for a third term, was the only incumbent on the ballot.

Ballots were printed before her death, so voters will see Uggetti’s name on their ballot in November. However, Uggetti has been withdrawn from the race, meaning she is ineligible to win the election.

“Because the candidate is deceased and been withdrawn, even if they receive more votes, that candidate is no longer eligible, so it would go to the next person who would receive the next amount of votes,” Maricopa County Elections spokesperson Jennifer Liewer told ABC15.

A list of candidates that have withdrawn, died or been declared incapacitated is due 40 days before the election. If a death occurs after that window has passed, state law provides for other ways to fill the seat.

“But if you pass away prior to Election Day, and ... that name is able to be withdrawn, then that candidate's votes will not count,” Liewer said.

Five candidates remain in the school board race, and voters will elect three board members.

The county publishes a list of withdrawn candidates, as well as elections that have been canceled because there are not enough candidates for the race to be put on the ballot, at candidatelist.maricopa.vote.

Liewer said it’s important for voters to do their research, noting that the general election ballot is long. The average number of contents on this year’s ballot is 79.