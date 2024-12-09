QDOBA standalone restaurant opens in Scottsdale, Ahwatukee location expected to open in late April

PHOENIX — Once a large presence in Arizona, QDOBA has started its comeback across the Valley!

For several years, the only QDOBA locations across the Valley have been on-campus locations at Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University. Now, one standalone location is open in Scottsdale and another is expected to open in Ahwatukee in the near future.

The Scottsdale location opened recently near Scottsdale and Chaparral roads.

The south Phoenix location will be at 50th Street and Ray Road, west of Interstate 10, and is expected to open in late April.

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant offering "bowls, burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and premium toppings."

The Scottsdale location has large indoor and outdoor seating areas and a fireplace.

There are plans for 10 new QDOBA locations across the "Arizona southwest" over the next two years, according to its parent company Vitaro.

A previous version of our reporting cited a QDOBA representative who said the Ahwatukee location was currently open. However, this location has not opened yet and is still under final construction.