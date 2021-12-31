Parts of Mesa's massive new sports complex slated to open next week

MESA, AZ — The new year will bring a massive new sports and entertainment complex to Mesa.

Starting next week, portions of the 320-acre facility located at Ellsworth and Pecos roads next to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport will be open to the public.

Trying to capture every aspect of Mesa's new Legacy sports Park - is a sport in itself.

"It's the biggest sports and entertainment complex in the country," said President Brett Miller.

Mesa's newest attraction is reportedly 90-acres bigger than ESPN's Wide World of Sports in Florida.

Starting next Monday, some of the sports portions of the $283-million complex is slated to be finished.

Some of the finishing touches are being put on the following:

Twenty sand volleyball courts

Forty Pickleball courts

Eight baseball and softball fields

a performance training center available for NFL combines

19 basketball courts

a multi-purpose soccer, football, and lacrosse fields

5,000 capacity outdoor stadium with natural grass

12 beach volleyball courts with a 1500 seat stadium

obstacle course racing park

13,000 sq. ft. health, wellness and fitness center

Gymnastics, dance and cheer spaces including some for kids.

On the entertainment front:

An 18,000 square foot bar and restaurant called "the goat" is reported to be one of the biggest bar/restaurants in the state.

More than 100 PCs for e-gaming

80 arcade games

Acres for concerts and special events

And Miller Way which is Legacy Sports' take on Las Vegas' Fremont Street which will also be home to grab-and-go food options and two ziplines going down the center.

Supply chain issues have slowed the start for some aspects like the metal needed for the zip line and arcade game chips needed for the game's operating system.

The whole idea for the Legacy Sports Complex is a lifelong dream, now a reality, for chairman and founder Randy Miller.

"It brings tears to my eyes, this is something that's been a dream that has become a legacy I've been able to leave this to my two boys," said Randy from the front seat of his truck wrapped in a Legacy Sports decal.

No matter the sport, the complex is geared for all members of the family to get in the game, get a meal, and maybe catch a show all in the same 320-acre spot of Mesa.

"You don't have to leave the park, you get entertainment here, a full day of fun," said Brett.