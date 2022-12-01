Watch Now
Morgan Wallen tour coming to Chase Field in July of 2023

Morgan Wallen will be joined by HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman at Chase Field on July 20, 2023
Morgan Wallen
Katie Darby/Katie Darby/Invision/AP
Morgan Wallen performs during the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
Morgan Wallen
Posted at 10:46 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 12:51:01-05

PHOENIX — Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Chase Field next summer!

Morgan Wallen will be joined by HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman at Chase Field on July 20, 2023 as part of his One Night At A Time World Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on December 9 at 3 p.m. Fans can pre-register online here.

Chase Field will also host P!NK's Summer Carnival tour on October 9, 2023.

MAP: Several big events across the Valley leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

