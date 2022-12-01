Morgan Wallen tour coming to Chase Field in July of 2023

PHOENIX — Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Chase Field next summer!

Morgan Wallen will be joined by HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman at Chase Field on July 20, 2023 as part of his One Night At A Time World Tour.

Thought You Should Know we're feelin' a little Dangerous next summer. 😏@MorganWallen is bringing his One Night At A Time World Tour to #ChaseField on July 20! Register NOW for access to tickets through Verified Fan: https://t.co/K6NGrWeAWx pic.twitter.com/hQ26TwLkSW — Chase Field (@ChaseField) December 1, 2022

Tickets will go on sale on December 9 at 3 p.m. Fans can pre-register online here.

Chase Field will also host P!NK's Summer Carnival tour on October 9, 2023.

