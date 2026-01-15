Your guide to the Barrett-Jackson 2026 Scottsdale Auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — WestWorld of Scottsdale is gearing up to host an exciting event that will delight car enthusiasts of all ages!

Kicking off the festivities on Friday, January 16, is the ‘Rock the Block’ concert featuring Cole Swindell and Chase Rice.

So shift into some fun at WestWorld of Scottsdale for the big event! Here’s a breakdown on what to know:

Key information

When: January 17-25

Gates open from 8 a.m. to auction close.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]

All events implement the clear bag policy.

What’s on sale? You can check out the entire inventory right here.

The 2026 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is showcased in the ABC15 Things To Do monthly on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!

Key dates to save

January 16 | Kicking off the festivities on Friday is the ‘Rock the Block’ concert featuring Cole Swindell and Chase Rice. Online tickets start at $102.



January 17 | Coca-Cola Family Day includes activities for all ages that include:

STEMFest presented by Honeywell Gearing Toward the Future Career Fair powered by Arizona SciTech Monster Energy BMX Show presented by Coca-Cola

January 18 | Day highlights include:

Bidder Preview Day Opening Night Gala by invitation only

January 19 |Day highlights include:

First day of the car auction Automobilia Auction begins

January 17-25 | On-site activities [other than the auction] include TRD Pro Dirt Rides, Dodge and GR Supra Thrill Rides, Ford Hot Laps, the Collectors Club, live music, and more.



Admission prices