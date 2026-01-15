Your guide to the Barrett-Jackson 2026 Scottsdale Auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — WestWorld of Scottsdale is gearing up to host an exciting event that will delight car enthusiasts of all ages!
Kicking off the festivities on Friday, January 16, is the ‘Rock the Block’ concert featuring Cole Swindell and Chase Rice.
So shift into some fun at WestWorld of Scottsdale for the big event! Here’s a breakdown on what to know:
Key information
- When: January 17-25
- Gates open from 8 a.m. to auction close.
- Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]
- All events implement the clear bag policy.
- What’s on sale? You can check out the entire inventory right here.
The 2026 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is showcased in the ABC15 Things To Do monthly on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!
Key dates to save
- January 16 | Kicking off the festivities on Friday is the ‘Rock the Block’ concert featuring Cole Swindell and Chase Rice. Online tickets start at $102.
- January 17 | Coca-Cola Family Day includes activities for all ages that include:
- STEMFest presented by Honeywell
- Gearing Toward the Future Career Fair powered by Arizona SciTech
- Monster Energy BMX Show presented by Coca-Cola
- January 18 | Day highlights include:
- Bidder Preview Day
- Opening Night Gala by invitation only
- January 19 |Day highlights include:
- First day of the car auction
- Automobilia Auction begins
- January 17-25 | On-site activities [other than the auction] include TRD Pro Dirt Rides, Dodge and GR Supra Thrill Rides, Ford Hot Laps, the Collectors Club, live music, and more.
Admission prices
- Children 12 years of age and under receive free admission “with a ticketed adult” each day of the Scottsdale Auction.
- Tickets for students (ages 13 through college) are available for $10.
- Valid ID is required for discounted Senior (55+), Military (veterans/active duty), and First Responder (EMT, police, fire) tickets.
- There’s an All-Sessions Package priced at $252 per adult and $202 for seniors, military personnel, and first responders.
- “Prices are subject to change and will increase the day of the show, on-site at the box office. Ticket prices shown include service/facility fees and taxes where applicable,” read a statement on the official Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction website.