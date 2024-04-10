Your guide to the 2024 Pat's Run in Tempe: times, parking and more

TEMPE, AZ — The 20th annual Pat's Run by the Pat Tillman Foundation takes place this Saturday in Tempe! Here’s everything you need to know about the event.
THE BASICS
- Race day is Saturday, April 13.
- The course is 4.2 miles long.
- Start Line: Sun Devil Stadium [Rio Salado Parkway & Packard Drive] in Tempe.
- Finish Line: The 42-yard line inside Mountain America Stadium, formerly known as Sun Devil Stadium.
- Registration -in-person and online- will close on April 12 at 3 p.m.
- You can click here to see the event’s Program Book.
- Limited free parking is available in the parking garages and lots surrounding Arizona State University.
- Taking the Valley METRO Light Rail? There’s a stop located at Veterans Way and College Avenue.
IMPORTANT TIMES
- 5 a.m. -Gates Open (“subject to change”).
- 6 a.m.- Race day expo opens.
- 7 a.m. - Race chair starts.
- 7:05 a.m.- 4.2-mile run/walk starts.
- 11 a.m. - Event ends.
- 10 a.m. - Pat's Run Kids Run Starts, it’s .42 miles long.
- Are you a virtual runner? You can report you time from April 13 through the 21st.
* The video in the player features Mel Schultz, a man who at 90-years-old in 2023 ran in the Annual Pat’s Run.
