Your guide to the 2024 Pat's Run in Tempe: times, parking and more

TEMPE, AZ — The 20th annual Pat's Run by the Pat Tillman Foundation takes place this Saturday in Tempe! Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

THE BASICS



Race day is Saturday, April 13.

The course is 4.2 miles long.

Start Line: Sun Devil Stadium [Rio Salado Parkway & Packard Drive] in Tempe.

Finish Line: The 42-yard line inside Mountain America Stadium, formerly known as Sun Devil Stadium.

Registration -in-person and online- will close on April 12 at 3 p.m.



You can click here to see the event’s Program Book.



Limited free parking is available in the parking garages and lots surrounding Arizona State University.

Taking the Valley METRO Light Rail? There’s a stop located at Veterans Way and College Avenue.

IMPORTANT TIMES



5 a.m. -Gates Open (“subject to change”).

6 a.m.- Race day expo opens.

7 a.m. - Race chair starts.

7:05 a.m.- 4.2-mile run/walk starts.

11 a.m. - Event ends.

10 a.m. - Pat's Run Kids Run Starts, it’s .42 miles long.



Are you a virtual runner? You can report you time from April 13 through the 21st.

* The video in the player features Mel Schultz, a man who at 90-years-old in 2023 ran in the Annual Pat’s Run.