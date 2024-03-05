Ye, Ty Dolla $ign hosting 'Vultures' listening party at Footprint Center on Sunday

PHOENIX — Ye, also known as Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign are hosting a launch party for their newest album.

The artists collaborated to create their album, 'Vultures Volume 1,' which was released last month.

‘Vultures Volume 1’ A Hi-Fidelity Audio Experience is taking place at Footprint Center in Phoenix on March 10, 2024.

The listening experience will begin at 9 p.m., according to Ticketmaster.

Tickets are on sale now here.

Who will be there? At other listening parties, fans have been surprised with multiple guest appearances, so you’ll have to wait and see!