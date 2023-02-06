Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Where to find the Super Bowl LVII pop-up signs in the Valley

Share your Super Bowl moments with us at SHARE@ABC15.COM
An event as big as the Super Bowl can’t happen without getting the U.S. Military involved. This year the game is taking place in Glendale, near Luke Air Force Base, which will serve as the station for the flyover.
Super Bowl LVII Glendale
Posted at 3:54 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 17:54:47-05

PHOENIX — It’s officially Super Bowl week!

If you’ve been looking to commemorate this special time in the Valley with a picture, here’s where to find the Super Bowl LVII pop-up signs:

  • Murphy Park [W Glendale Ave & N 58th Ave] in Glendale
  • Civic Square [1900 N. Civic Square] in Goodyear
  • Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W Culver St] in downtown Phoenix
  • Old Town Scottsdale [5th and Marshall]

SHARE YOUR PICTURES

Snapped a cool picture while getting ready for the big game or attend one of the fun Super Bowl events happening this week? Share it with us at ABC15! Send your images to SHARE@ABC15.COM

PHOTOS: SUPER BOWL LVII FUN IN THE VALLEY

'IN THE KNOW ' ABOUT SUPER BOWL IN AZ

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!