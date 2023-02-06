Where to find the Super Bowl LVII pop-up signs in the Valley

PHOENIX — It’s officially Super Bowl week!

If you’ve been looking to commemorate this special time in the Valley with a picture, here’s where to find the Super Bowl LVII pop-up signs:

Murphy Park [W Glendale Ave & N 58th Ave] in Glendale

Civic Square [1900 N. Civic Square] in Goodyear

Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W Culver St] in downtown Phoenix

Old Town Scottsdale [5th and Marshall]

