What’s new and what's returning at the Arizona Wine Festival in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Want to unwind with friends? The Arizona Wine Festival in downtown Phoenix will be serving up flavors from all over the state!

Guests can meet the creators of the products and learn about their passion and unique process, especially in winemaking.

“Our guests to have a chance to meet the winemaker, meet the artist, and learn about their passion, [and] learn about how they made [it],” said Mike Pigford, event organizer, to ABC15, who added that the tasting at the festival showcases each wine’s unique journey from vineyard to glass, shaped by the winery and winemaker.

The two-day festival will showcase more than 20 Arizona wineries, 50 vendors, several food trucks, and live entertainment.

There are new activities to look forward to if you are a returning festival attendee.

“This year, we've invited eight of the wineries. We'll be bringing two barrels each, so you will be able to sample straight from the barrels, straight from the winery sellers, which is always a unique experience, to see what it tastes like while it's being made, while it's being aged,” said Mike Pigford, event organizer, to ABC15. “And then we're bringing back a grape stomp. Teams of two will compete to see who can stomp the most juice out of grapes to win prizes!”

Both days of the event will feature the scheduled grape stomp sessions and all-day barrel tastings with the winemakers available to answer questions, according to Pigford.

IF YOU GO