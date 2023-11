What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | November 10-12

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, November 10-12, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, November 10

Canal Convergence

When: Now - Nov. 12

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront

Cost: Free Admission

Canal Convergence 2023: ‘The Power of Play’ in Scottsdale

Skate Westgate

When: Now - January 15

Where: Skate Westgate Outdoor Ice Rink, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $22



Skate Westgate from Westgate Entertainment District on Vimeo.

In-Season Tournament: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $130

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

When: Now - Nov. 12

Where: Phoenix Country Club

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Disney Pixar's Coco on Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Tickets start at $28

Disney

Candlelight Open Air: The Best of Hans Zimmer

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $28

The Rose at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Saturday, November 11

Veteran's Day Parade

When: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Central Phoenix

Cost: Free

Phoenix Pizza Festival

When: Nov. 11 - 12

Where: Margaret T. Hance, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $16

Los Tigres del Norte at Footprint Center

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $87

Dusk Market

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: 901 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Sunday, November 12

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center

Cost: Tickets start at

Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $20