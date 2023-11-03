Canal Convergence 2023: Your guide to the ‘The Power of Play’ in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale’s Canal Convergence is back! The free annual public art event kicks off on November 3 and runs until the 12th. This year’s featured theme is "The Power of Play!"
The 10-night event features large-scale art that illuminates the Scottsdale Waterfront!
More than just art, this Scottsdale event features several workshops and other family activities. The ones listed below are ticketed workshops and drop-in activities. A full list can be found here.
- Scottsdale Arts Roundabout Activities
- Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Mini-Rainbows with Lindsay Glatz
- Friday, Nov. 3, from 7:30 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.
- Mask-Making with Zarco Guerrero
- Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 6:15 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Storyteller Printmaking with Kathy Cano-Murillo
- Friday, Nov. 10, from 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Monster Dolls with Abby Aspen
- Saturday, Nov. 11, from 6:15 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.
- You’re a Creative Force with Shela Yu
- Sunday, Nov. 12, from 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
IF YOU GO
- When: November 3-12, 2023
- Hours of operation:
- Nov. 3 & 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Nov. 5–9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Nov. 10 & 11 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Nov. 12 (closing night) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Scottsdale Waterfront [between Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard]
- Cost: Free
