Canal Convergence 2023: Your guide to the ‘The Power of Play’ in Scottsdale

The free public event runs November 3-12
2023 Canal Convergence.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 03, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale’s Canal Convergence is back! The free annual public art event kicks off on November 3 and runs until the 12th. This year’s featured theme is "The Power of Play!"

DICE
DICE by Iregular

The 10-night event features large-scale art that illuminates the Scottsdale Waterfront!

Sym
Sym by AlexP.

More than just art, this Scottsdale event features several workshops and other family activities. The ones listed below are ticketed workshops and drop-in activities. A full list can be found here.

Spectrum Swing
Spectrum Swing by Lindsay Glatz.

IF YOU GO

  • When: November 3-12, 2023
  • Hours of operation:
    • Nov. 3 & 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Nov. 5–9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Nov. 10 & 11 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Nov. 12 (closing night) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Scottsdale Waterfront [between Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard]
  • Cost: Free
