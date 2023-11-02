2023 Veteran's Day deals and freebies: Food, drinks and things to do in the Valley

PHOENIX — To celebrate and honor our service members, businesses around the Valley are offering special deals and freebies on Veterans Day, which falls on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Here are some of the best deals we found around the Phoenix area for active members and veterans:



Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is offering veterans, first responders, and active military 20% off their entrée with valid ID on Nov. 11. The entrée can be chosen from the teppan table or the main dining room. Kasai

Dave & Buster’s at Tempe Marketplace is offering 15% off all food items for first responders this Veteran’s Day.

is offering 15% off all food items for first responders this Veteran’s Day. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering 25% off for all active and off-duty military this Veteran’s Day.

is offering 25% off for all active and off-duty military this Veteran’s Day. Veterans can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions throughout the entire Veteran’s Day Weekend - Nov. 10-12.

throughout the entire Veteran’s Day Weekend - Nov. 10-12. Cider Corps: Active military and veterans get a 30% discount on all beverage purchases made at the cidery’s taproom in Downtown Mesa.

Active military and veterans get a 30% discount on all beverage purchases made at the cidery’s taproom in Downtown Mesa. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Macayo’s Mexican Food : On Saturday, Nov. 11, all active and non-active military personnel can get a free entree at all locations around the Valley.

Preston Trauscht, provided by Macayo's

: On Saturday, Nov. 11, all active and non-active military personnel can get a free entree at all locations around the Valley. White Castle is offering a free Castle Combo or Breakfast Combo for all veterans on Nov. 11.

is offering a free Castle Combo or Breakfast Combo for all veterans on Nov. 11. Roaring Fork : All retired and active military member can enjoy 15% off their entire meal with ID. The deal is valid for dine-in only beginning at 4 p.m.

: All retired and active military member can enjoy 15% off their entire meal with ID. The deal is valid for dine-in only beginning at 4 p.m. Thirsty Lion is offering veterans a free entree from a special holiday menu and non-alcoholic beverages for people with proof of military ID. The offer will be valid on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Desert Ridge, Santan Village, and Chandler Viridian and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Tempe location.

is offering veterans a free entree from a special holiday menu and non-alcoholic beverages for people with proof of military ID. The offer will be valid on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Desert Ridge, Santan Village, and Chandler Viridian and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Tempe location. Kona Grill: 50% off food for veterans & active-duty military from Friday, Nov. 10 to Monday, Nov. 13.

50% off food for veterans & active-duty military from Friday, Nov. 10 to Monday, Nov. 13. STK Steakhouse: 50% off food for veterans & active-duty military from Friday, Nov. 10 to Monday, Nov. 13.

50% off food for veterans & active-duty military from Friday, Nov. 10 to Monday, Nov. 13. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers : Veterans and current military personnel can get a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card on Nov. 11. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30, 2023.

Freddy's

: Veterans and current military personnel can get a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card on Nov. 11. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30, 2023. Veterans, active duty military, and National Guard members are invited to enjoy a fee-free day at any Arizona state park this Veterans Day.

this Veterans Day. Cobblestone Auto Spa is offering veterans and active-duty United States military personnel a complimentary Polish & Shine express car wash and oil change at Cobblestone locations in Arizona. (Free car wash at every Arizona location, with full-service Arizona locations also offering a complimentary oil change.)

is offering veterans and active-duty United States military personnel a complimentary Polish & Shine express car wash and oil change at Cobblestone locations in Arizona. (Free car wash at every Arizona location, with full-service Arizona locations also offering a complimentary oil change.) Starbucks: On Nov. 11, veterans, military members and military spouses can get a free tall hot or brewed coffee.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now FILE

