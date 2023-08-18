What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | August 18-20

PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, August 18-20, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, August 18

Science with a Twist: Mission Amazing

Science With a Twist returns with an event full of thrilling challenges throughout Arizona Science Center’s 300+ exhibits. Test your mental, physical and teamwork skills all while sipping on the world’s most delicious cocktails! This Science With a Twist includes general admission into Arizona Science Center and activities. Cocktails, boxed meals and record-breaking lite bites will be available for purchase.

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Arizona Science Center [600 E Washington St], Phoenix

Cost: $25 General Admission | $20 Members

Science With A Twist - AZ Science Center



The Pat Benatar Experience at Casino Arizona

The Pat Benatar Experience is a tribute to Pat Benatar that is as close to the real thing as it gets!

When: Friday, August 18 at 7:30 PM | Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 PM

Where: The Showroom at Casino Arizona [524 N 92nd St], Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $20

THE PAT BENATAR EXPERIENCE

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury will host New York Liberty on Friday night at Footprint Center. Game tips off at 7 p.m.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St], Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Westworld of Scottsdale RV Show

Free Indoor RV Super Show in Scottsdale! Beat the heat! In air-conditioned comfort, discover huge savings on the RV of your dreams. Shop adventure vans, motorhomes and so much more.

When: August 17-20

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd], Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission and Free Parking

Westworld of Scottsdale RV Show

Saturday, August 19

Official Luc Belaire Annual 16 Bar Freestyle Competition

Discover the next generation of rap talent from the Southwest! The Luc Belaire Freestyle competition will give away $10,000 to the winner of this tournament. Cash prizes will also be available for second and third place. Come enjoy live performers, local vendors, and delicious catered food from Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles.

When: 3 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: Warehouse 215 [215 E Grant Street], Phoenix

Cost: $25 General Admission

Dog Fun Festival

Calling all K9s! The Dog Fun Festival kicks off this weekend with dog races, photo ops, an agility course, dog trick contests, pup cups, food & alcohol, prizes, giveaways and more!

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd], Scottsdale

Cost: Free

Artists + Researcher Exhibition Grand Opening at Bentley Gallery

Meet and mingle with the second cohort of artists and researchers at the public grand opening of ARx2 at Bentley Gallery! The exhibition features the work of 10 teams of one researcher and one artist each, and will be on display at Bentley Gallery for public viewing from August 19 to August 26.

When: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Bentley Gallery [250 E McKinley St], Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Cigarettes After Sex at Arizona Financial Theatre

The pop band Cigarettes After Sex will be performing at Arizona Financial Theatre this Saturday at 8 p.m.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St], Phoenix

Cost: Resale tickets start at $99. Click here for more information

Sunday, August 20

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Glendale for the first time ever! Don’t miss the only opportunity to watch your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks light up the floor in outrageous monster truck competitions and battles.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 12:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue], Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St], Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25