What to expect about 'CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere'

CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere will be on the big screen starting September 23, but before it makes it to your local theater - here’s what Carlos Santana has to say about his own documentary.

It’s no secret that Santana’s life has been under the lens since the start of his career. In an interview with the artist, ABC15 asked him why make a documentary now?

“God's timing is grace and grace to have a Ron Howard chime with it, feel oneness with it, and Rudy Valdez... they made an invitation to me and, and they gave me what I needed. I asked for a few things in order to do this,” said Santana.

“[The] first thing that I did ask is for me to have, say, a beginning, middle and end [on] how my life has been presented because I don't want to, to make a documentary about you know, like, they usually make a victim mentality kind of documentaries, you know, a ‘poor little thing… and I said, ‘No, my life is not like that'… if you want to do something like that, you [got to] keep going and go somewhere else. My life is triumph, victory and glory!”

What can you expect to see in the movie?

“You see how my mother sculpture[d] me, my father sculpture[d] me because of God being in this planet? At the right time at the right place? I need Billy Graham, Clive Davis, B.B. King, Tito Puente, John Lee Hooker, Miles Davis... all these people, and women too of course, who sculpture[d] who I am, you know, the sound that you hear from Santana - it's a culmination, accumulation of a lot of people that I love," Santana responded.

Is there an unseen side of the global artist that you’ll get to see in the film?

Santana says "yes" and this is what it’ll most likely be.

“[You’re] probably [going to] see firsthand that, like, my mother, I am a manifester. I focus on something, and I call it future pool. But everyone has it. It's just that my mother and I, we have it a lot. And we focus on something, and we have it with enthusiasm and conviction. We know God is [going] give it to us,”

Other than the visuals, Santana says that those who watch the documentary should also pay close attention to 'Samba Pa Ti.' “It's an instrumental but it speaks a language more clearly than English, Spanish or Swahili or any language because there's a language of melody, in sound, resonance, vibration,” explained the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend.