‘We’re ready for a change’: O.H.S.O. Test Kitchen in Scottsdale debuts next week

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The local business, O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery is stepping into a new era of dishes as they’re reopening their North Scottsdale location as a ‘Test Kitchen!’

“After over a decade, we’re ready for a change,” posted the brewery and distillery company on social media. The new location is said to rely on customer feedback on the dishes before deciding which ones to implement at other O.H.S.O. locations across the Valley.

O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery Featured here is Chef Bruce Briere.

“After being a part of the community for over a decade, we’ve listened to our guests—they want variety. That’s why we’re introducing the Test Kitchen, where guests can help create a new menu that will eventually roll out to all six O.H.S.O. locations across the Valley. This is about evolving together and offering fresh, innovative dishes based on guest feedback,” read a statement from an O.H.S.O. representative to ABC15.

If you love an item that you try at the new location, make sure to tell your server! Items will rotate every few weeks so expect to see new items the next time you go.

O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery Views from the covered patio.

The remodeled North Scottsdale location features a full arcade and game room, a year-round covered patio, and “versatile event spaces for up to 150 guests."

O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery Sneak peek of the arcade and game room.

WHERE TO GO



Opening on October 21 at 11 a.m.

First-week hours: Monday-Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Brunch starts November 2.

Regular Hours:

Monday -Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday: 11 A.M. – midnight Saturday: 9 A.M. – midnight Sunday: 9 A.M. – 10 p.m.

15681 N Hayden Rd #112 in Scottsdale

Keep this in mind: some regular menu items may not be available at this location.



