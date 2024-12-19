Watch Now
Welcoming 2025 in the Valley: celebrations, deals, and events on New Year’s Eve

Here’s where you can wrap up 2024 or ring in 2025 in our state
NEW YEAR'S VE EVENTS
PHOENIX — Want to close out 2024 on a positive note? Here’s our roundup of events and celebrations to keep in mind for Tuesday, December 31!

Happy Noon Year Celebration

The event will ring in a kid-friendly celebration with music, noisemaker activity, sparkling cider, a festive balloon drop in the Atrium, and more.

  • This special event is $27 per non-member and $10 per member. Children under the age of 1 receive free admission to the event.
  • The celebration occurs twice on Tuesday, December 31, from 9 a.m. to Noon OR 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Address: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street]

“Flappers, Fizz & Friends” Celebration

A five-hour prepaid premium bar, live performances, and music will be featured in the celebration! Tell Your Friends, an underground cocktail lounge, has three distinct experiences from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. that include The Green Light ($350 per person), West Friends Lounge ($450 per person), and East Friends Elite ($550 per person).

  • Address: Under The Americano [17797 N Scottsdale Rd] in Scottsdale.

Hooray for Hollywood: A New Year's Eve Celebration

  • Tuesday, December 31, at 8 p.m. at the Chandler Center for the Arts.
  • Tickets start range from $28 to $48.

New Year's Eve Party - Greased Lightnin'

  • Tuesday, December 31, at 9 p.m. at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, AZ.

Twin Peaks

  • Valley locations are offering $5 or $6 glasses of champagne until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

If you want to wrap up 2024 with some fun, several activities are taking place on Tuesday before midnight. Here’s a look:

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

  • Tuesday, December 31, at 5:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Suns vs Grizzlies

  • Tuesday, December 31, at 7 p.m. at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

A Decade of Decadence | Age of Indulgence

  • December 30 and 31 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.
  • This is an 18+ event, Platinum VIP and Table Reservations are 21+.
