Weekend round-up of things to do in the Valley|May 27-29

Weekend (May 27-29) round-up of things to do in the Valley
Posted at 8:58 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 11:58:46-04

PHOENX, AZ — Concerts, baseball games, pool parties, and rotating food trucks to try out... there are plenty of things to do to keep the fun rolling this holiday weekend!

Here’s our Valley round-up.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

  • Friday, May 27, at 6:40 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 28, at 4:15 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 29, at 1:10 p.m.
  • Location: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson]

Arizona Rattlers vs. Bay Area Panthers

  • Sunday, May 29, 3:05 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets as low as $11
  • Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

Oasis Pool Party feat 3LAU

  • When: Saturday, May 28, at 2 p.m.
  • Cost: $40.00 each + Fees
  • Location: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass [5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd].

Pitbull

  • When: Friday, May 27, 8 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets as low as $70
  • Location: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort [9800 E. Talking Stick Way]

Marisela

  • When: Friday, May 27, 8:30 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets as low as $46
  • Location: Celebrity Theatre [440 North 32nd Street]

“Foodie Fri-Yays” in Tempe
Expect a rotating truck lineup, beer and wine options, and live music.

  • Food trucks: Eis Cafe, Lobstar, 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese Truck, The Dogfather Gourmet Hotdogs & More and Elias The Foodie. Huss Brewery will also be present.
  • Tempe Boat Rentals is offering 15% off rentals from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • When: Friday, May 27, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Location: Tempe Beach Park [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

Tie-Dye Bubble Bash

  • When: Saturday, May 28 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • What to expect: It’ll have Interactive Bubble Stations where you can make your own bubble wand, stand inside a giant bubble, go into an overflowing foam zone and more! “Goggles and a swimsuit are recommended for the Splash Pad Foam Zone,” said event organizers on the Desert Ridge website. For more information about the event, click here.
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N. Tatum Blvd.]

Foam Frenzy at Arizona Boardwalk

  • When: May 28-30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100]

Kids Can Earn a Free Ticket to OdySea Aquarium

  • Kids can earn a FREE Child’s Admission Ticket when creating “an endangered species art piece out of recycled materials” and their artwork will be put on display in OdySea’s Kid’s Corner Gallery, according to a press release.
  • Artwork can be submitted in the lobby of the OdySea Aquarium [9500 E. Via de Ventura] till World Oceans Day, June 8.

MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATIONS
Luckys Indoor Outdoor

  • Pre-Memorial Day Party on Sunday, May 29, starting at 4 p.m. This event is free to attend and is 21+.

Mavrix

  • On Memorial Day, retired and active military personnel and their families will receive a FREE hour of bowling on the Signature Lanes, according to a press release.
  • Location: 9139 E. Talking Stick Way

Salt River Tubing

  • On memorial holiday weekend, May 28-30, SRT will be distributing free patriotic leis (while supplies last) to guests.
  • Cost: $21 + tax per person.
  • Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215

Octane Raceway
On Monday, May 30, retired & active military personnel and their families will receive a free game of axe throwing, according to a press release.

  • Location: 9119 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
