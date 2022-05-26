Weekend round-up of things to do in the Valley|May 27-29

PHOENX, AZ — Concerts, baseball games, pool parties, and rotating food trucks to try out... there are plenty of things to do to keep the fun rolling this holiday weekend!

Here’s our Valley round-up.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks



Friday, May 27, at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, at 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, at 1:10 p.m.

Location: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson]

Arizona Rattlers vs. Bay Area Panthers



Sunday, May 29, 3:05 p.m.

Cost: Tickets as low as $11

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

Oasis Pool Party feat 3LAU



When: Saturday, May 28, at 2 p.m.

Cost: $40.00 each + Fees

Location: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass [5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd].

Pitbull



When: Friday, May 27, 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets as low as $70

Location: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort [9800 E. Talking Stick Way]

Marisela



When: Friday, May 27, 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets as low as $46

Location: Celebrity Theatre [440 North 32nd Street]

“Foodie Fri-Yays” in Tempe

Expect a rotating truck lineup, beer and wine options, and live music.



Food trucks: Eis Cafe, Lobstar, 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese Truck, The Dogfather Gourmet Hotdogs & More and Elias The Foodie. Huss Brewery will also be present.

Tempe Boat Rentals is offering 15% off rentals from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

When: Friday, May 27, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Tempe Beach Park [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

Tie-Dye Bubble Bash



When: Saturday, May 28 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

What to expect: It’ll have Interactive Bubble Stations where you can make your own bubble wand, stand inside a giant bubble, go into an overflowing foam zone and more! “Goggles and a swimsuit are recommended for the Splash Pad Foam Zone,” said event organizers on the Desert Ridge website. For more information about the event, click here.

Cost: Free

Location: Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N. Tatum Blvd.]

Foam Frenzy at Arizona Boardwalk



When: May 28-30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100]

Kids Can Earn a Free Ticket to OdySea Aquarium



Kids can earn a FREE Child’s Admission Ticket when creating “an endangered species art piece out of recycled materials” and their artwork will be put on display in OdySea’s Kid’s Corner Gallery, according to a press release.

Artwork can be submitted in the lobby of the OdySea Aquarium [9500 E. Via de Ventura] till World Oceans Day, June 8.

MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATIONS

Luckys Indoor Outdoor



Pre-Memorial Day Party on Sunday, May 29, starting at 4 p.m. This event is free to attend and is 21+.



Mavrix



On Memorial Day, retired and active military personnel and their families will receive a FREE hour of bowling on the Signature Lanes, according to a press release.

Location: 9139 E. Talking Stick Way



Salt River Tubing



On memorial holiday weekend, May 28-30, SRT will be distributing free patriotic leis (while supplies last) to guests.

Cost: $21 + tax per person.

Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215

Octane Raceway

On Monday, May 30, retired & active military personnel and their families will receive a free game of axe throwing, according to a press release.

