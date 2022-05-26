Phoenix Fan Fusion is this weekend, here’s what you need to know

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix Fan Fusion is back! The three-day event runs this Friday through Sunday, May 29.

The last time the pop-culture convention took place in the Valley was back in 2019 and has been in hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this weekend, its comeback year, the event is being hosted at the Convention Center in which “there are no restrictions on attendees, nor required proof of vaccination status.” None the less, “face coverings are recommended indoors for all individuals regardless of vaccination status,” read the statement on their website.

If you still don’t have a pass to Phoenix Fan Fusion- you’re in luck- you can still purchase them. Prices vary from day to day; Friday $50, Saturday $65, Sunday $65. There are other options to consider as well, such as the Full Event membership of $125. Click here for more options.

If you’re planning on going, here’s what you need to know.

PROHIBITED ITEMS: There are several prohibited items that cosplayers and other attendees should keep in mind. Some items include outside alcohol, firearms (real, toy or simulated), impact weapons and edged weapons. Click here, to see the full list.

PARKING: To beat traffic and to park closer to the event, you can purchase a parking space in advance; you can do so, by clicking here.

Public transit is another option if you don’t want to drive to the event.

HOURS: According to Phoenix Fan Fusion, here are some schedules you need to keep in mind.

Badge redemption station



Friday & Saturday: 8 a.m.- 11:30 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Security entrance



Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m.- 11:30 p.m.

Sunday 9am- 5pm

Lower-level exhibitor hall & hall of heroes (halls 1-6)



Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Programming events hours

