Memorial Day deals to take advantage of across the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — Looking for some fun this Memorial Day and possibly this weekend? The are several deals happening around the Valley for retired & active military personnel and their families. Here’s a round-up.

STK Steakhouse



From May 27-30, enjoy a "filet topped with a lobster tail, blue corn tortilla and garlic cream” for only $19.95.

Veterans, gold star families, active military and front-line workers will receive 20% off on Memorial Day only.

Diego Pops



$3 tacos all day

Enjoy happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information visit diegopops.com

The Montauk



Memorial Day Brunch from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Live local music from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.



Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill

On Monday, May 30, house margaritas on special for $5, "guest’s choice of frozen or on the rocks.”

Pita Jungle



On Monday, May 30, family meals to-go start at $43 (feeds 4 adults) and Happy Hour platters available for dine-in and takeout.

Luckys Indoor Outdoor



Pre-Memorial Day Party on Sunday, May 29, starting at 4 p.m. This event is free to attend and is 21+.

Kähvi Coffee + Cafe



Drag Disco Brunch on Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Show includes: Attendees will be able to enjoy “a variety of sweet and savory brunch buffet items,” champagne & cocktails and a two-hour “iconic divas themed show by Inferno Drag.

Tickets start at $60, click here for more information.

Pedal Haus Brewery



On Monday, May 30, anyone with a military ID -Friends & Family- will receive 15% discount off all their tab (includes food, drinks, and merchandise).

Specialty Bratwurst and Tots deal: It comes with a select Pedal Haus Brewery beer for $14 all day long. “The beer-cooked brat is served in a sweet roll bun with whiskey BBQ sauce, bacon, chopped onion and shredded cheddar,” according to a press release.

Mavrix



On Memorial Day, retired and active military personnel and their families will receive a FREE hour of bowling on the Signature Lanes, according to a press release.

Location: 9139 E. Talking Stick Way

Salt River Tubing



On memorial holiday weekend, May 28-30, SRT will be distributing free patriotic leis (while supplies last) to guests.

Cost: $21 + tax per person.

Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215

Octane Raceway

On Monday, May 30, retired & active military personnel and their families will receive a free game of axe throwing, According to a press release.

