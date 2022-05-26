Watch
Memorial Day deals to take advantage of across the Valley

Memorial Day deals around the Valley
Posted at 5:35 PM, May 25, 2022
PHOENIX, AZ — Looking for some fun this Memorial Day and possibly this weekend? The are several deals happening around the Valley for retired & active military personnel and their families. Here’s a round-up.

STK Steakhouse

  • From May 27-30, enjoy a "filet topped with a lobster tail, blue corn tortilla and garlic cream” for only $19.95.
  • Veterans, gold star families, active military and front-line workers will receive 20% off on Memorial Day only.

Diego Pops 

  • $3 tacos all day
  • Enjoy happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • For more information visit diegopops.com
The Montauk

  • Memorial Day Brunch from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
  • Live local music from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill
On Monday, May 30, house margaritas on special for $5, "guest’s choice of frozen or on the rocks.”

Pita Jungle

  • On Monday, May 30, family meals to-go start at $43 (feeds 4 adults) and Happy Hour platters available for dine-in and takeout.

Luckys Indoor Outdoor

  • Pre-Memorial Day Party on Sunday, May 29, starting at 4 p.m. This event is free to attend and is 21+.

Kähvi Coffee + Cafe

  • Drag Disco Brunch on Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Show includes: Attendees will be able to enjoy “a variety of sweet and savory brunch buffet items,” champagne & cocktails and a two-hour “iconic divas themed show by Inferno Drag.
  • Tickets start at $60, click here for more information.

Pedal Haus Brewery

  • On Monday, May 30, anyone with a military ID -Friends & Family- will receive 15% discount off all their tab (includes food, drinks, and merchandise).
  • Specialty Bratwurst and Tots deal: It comes with a select Pedal Haus Brewery beer for $14 all day long. “The beer-cooked brat is served in a sweet roll bun with whiskey BBQ sauce, bacon, chopped onion and shredded cheddar,” according to a press release.
Mavrix

  • On Memorial Day, retired and active military personnel and their families will receive a FREE hour of bowling on the Signature Lanes, according to a press release.
  • Location: 9139 E. Talking Stick Way

Salt River Tubing

  • On memorial holiday weekend, May 28-30, SRT will be distributing free patriotic leis (while supplies last) to guests.
  • Cost: $21 + tax per person.
  • Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215

Octane Raceway
On Monday, May 30, retired & active military personnel and their families will receive a free game of axe throwing, According to a press release.

  • Location: 9119 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
