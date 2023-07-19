Weekend fun: The SpongeBob Musical, Barbie events in the Valley, concerts and more

PHOENIX — Yes, it’s hot in the Valley, but there are still several events taking place this weekend that can get you some cool points with the family!

Here’s what’s happening:

MCC Music Theatre presents: The SpongeBob Musical



Date: July 21, 22 - 26 - 29 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22 & 29 at 2 p.m.

Location: Performing Arts Center [1520 South Longmore] in Mesa

Cost: On select dates, tickets start at $10.

STINGRAY & SHARK FEEDINGS



Date: Every Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Tropical Waters Observation Pool.

Location: Butterfly Wonderland [9500 E. Via de Ventura]

Cost: Free with admission to the Butterfly Wonderland

MESA PUBLIC POOLS



Cost: 17 and under [$2], adults [$4], and $2 for seniors 55 and older.

The city’s pools will be open through July 22. The following pools will be open after that date:

Open daily through July 29: Mesa Aquatic Complex [1630 E. Southern Ave.] Open daily through July 29: Stapley Aquatic Complex [3250 E. Hermosa Vista] Open daily through July 29: Brimhall Aquatic Complex, [5035 E. Southern Ave.]

The following two are open daily through July 30 and on weekends through Labor Day, Sept. 4:

Skyline Aquatic Center [845 S. Crismon Road] Rhodes Aquatic Complex [1860 S. Longmore]



WESTERN SPIRIT: SCOTTSDALE’S MUSEUM OF THE WEST



Check out the new exhibits at the museum:

Western Pop: Andy Warhol & Billy Schenck Werner Segarra: Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo

Dates: Tuesday through Saturday [9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.], Sundays [11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.]. The museum is closed on Mondays.

Location: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West [3830 N. Marshall Way]

Cost: Tickets start at $25

‘SUBSTANCE OF STARS’



See the stars like never before at the Heard Museum’s sky-dome. The new exhibit, "Substance of Stars" focuses on sky knowledge and spiritual values of four indigenous communities.

Date: Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Avenue]

Cost: Tickets run from $9 - $22.50.

PESO PLUMA - DOBLE P TOUR [Special guest: Mexican rapper, Alemán]



Date: Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m.

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

Cost: This has been confirmed as a sold-out show, but there are verified resale tickets available.

SECOND VALLEY CONCERT

Date: Sunday, July 23.

Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale

Cost: This has been confirmed as a sold-out show, but there are verified resale tickets available.

JASON MRAZ: THE MYSTICAL MAGICAL RHYTHMICAL RADICAL RIDE



Date: Sunday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $40.50

DISTURBED: TAKE BACK YOUR LIFE TOUR



Date: Saturday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $29.50

BARBIE IN THE VALLEY



SCOTTSDALE QUARTER BARBIE-FILLED FESTIVITIES

Head to Scottsdale Quarter for weekend fun with retailers and restaurants, and photo ops. Kendra Scott will have themed treats and drinks, plus a Barbie jewelry giveaway and free hair tinseling, LoveShackFancy will have treats, etta will have a special cocktail, and Lip Lab will offer Barbie-inspired lip colors. Location: Scottsdale Quarter, with a photo op in The Quad area Dates: July 21 and 22, plus hair tinseling will be available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on July 22

BARBIE'S DREAM BAR

Compete to be the ‘Best Dressed Barbie,’ enjoy themed cocktails, take photos and win tickets to see the movie. This is a 21+ event. Date: Friday, July 21 from 6-8 p.m. Location: Tempe Marketplace District Street

COME ON BARBIE, LET’S GO PARTY AT VERDE

Barbie fans of all ages can enjoy pink treats and drinks, photo ops, a custom sunglasses bar, a bounce house and more! Decadent Macaron, Sophie May Boutique and Vitality Bowls will also have themed specials! Date: Friday, July 21 Location: Verde at Cooley Station, Gilbert



MORE BARBIE-RELATED EVENTS AROUND THE VALLEY

KEEP THIS ON YOUR RADAR

