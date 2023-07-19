Weekend fun: The SpongeBob Musical, Barbie events in the Valley, concerts and more

PHOENIX — Yes, it’s hot in the Valley, but there are still several events taking place this weekend that can get you some cool points with the family!
Here’s what’s happening:
MCC Music Theatre presents: The SpongeBob Musical
- Date: July 21, 22 - 26 - 29 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22 & 29 at 2 p.m.
- Location: Performing Arts Center [1520 South Longmore] in Mesa
- Cost: On select dates, tickets start at $10.
- Date: Every Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Tropical Waters Observation Pool.
- Location: Butterfly Wonderland [9500 E. Via de Ventura]
- Cost: Free with admission to the Butterfly Wonderland
- Cost: 17 and under [$2], adults [$4], and $2 for seniors 55 and older.
- The city’s pools will be open through July 22. The following pools will be open after that date:
- Open daily through July 29: Mesa Aquatic Complex [1630 E. Southern Ave.]
- Open daily through July 29: Stapley Aquatic Complex [3250 E. Hermosa Vista]
- Open daily through July 29: Brimhall Aquatic Complex, [5035 E. Southern Ave.]
- The following two are open daily through July 30 and on weekends through Labor Day, Sept. 4:
- Skyline Aquatic Center [845 S. Crismon Road]
- Rhodes Aquatic Complex [1860 S. Longmore]
WESTERN SPIRIT: SCOTTSDALE’S MUSEUM OF THE WEST
- Check out the new exhibits at the museum:
- Dates: Tuesday through Saturday [9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.], Sundays [11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.]. The museum is closed on Mondays.
- Location: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West [3830 N. Marshall Way]
- Cost: Tickets start at $25
- See the stars like never before at the Heard Museum’s sky-dome. The new exhibit, "Substance of Stars" focuses on sky knowledge and spiritual values of four indigenous communities.
- Date: Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Avenue]
- Cost: Tickets run from $9 - $22.50.
PESO PLUMA - DOBLE P TOUR [Special guest: Mexican rapper, Alemán]
- Date: Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m.
- Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
- Cost: This has been confirmed as a sold-out show, but there are verified resale tickets available.
SECOND VALLEY CONCERT
- Date: Sunday, July 23.
- Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale
- Cost: This has been confirmed as a sold-out show, but there are verified resale tickets available.
JASON MRAZ: THE MYSTICAL MAGICAL RHYTHMICAL RADICAL RIDE
- Date: Sunday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
- Cost: Tickets start at $40.50
DISTURBED: TAKE BACK YOUR LIFE TOUR
- Date: Saturday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix
- Cost: Tickets start at $29.50
BARBIE IN THE VALLEY
- SCOTTSDALE QUARTER BARBIE-FILLED FESTIVITIES
- Head to Scottsdale Quarter for weekend fun with retailers and restaurants, and photo ops. Kendra Scott will have themed treats and drinks, plus a Barbie jewelry giveaway and free hair tinseling, LoveShackFancy will have treats, etta will have a special cocktail, and Lip Lab will offer Barbie-inspired lip colors.
- Location: Scottsdale Quarter, with a photo op in The Quad area
- Dates: July 21 and 22, plus hair tinseling will be available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on July 22
- BARBIE'S DREAM BAR
- Compete to be the ‘Best Dressed Barbie,’ enjoy themed cocktails, take photos and win tickets to see the movie. This is a 21+ event.
- Date: Friday, July 21 from 6-8 p.m.
- Location: Tempe Marketplace District Street
- COME ON BARBIE, LET’S GO PARTY AT VERDE
- Barbie fans of all ages can enjoy pink treats and drinks, photo ops, a custom sunglasses bar, a bounce house and more! Decadent Macaron, Sophie May Boutique and Vitality Bowls will also have themed specials!
- Date: Friday, July 21
- Location: Verde at Cooley Station, Gilbert
MORE BARBIE-RELATED EVENTS AROUND THE VALLEY
KEEP THIS ON YOUR RADAR
- Arizona Cardinals 2023 Training Camp
- Training camp is set to begin on Thursday, July 27, and it will run until Wednesday, August 9. The team will again take part in the league's "Back Together Weekend" on Saturday, July 29. The annual "Red & White Practice" will be held on Saturday, August 5.
- New biz in the Melrose District
- El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant & Bar has officially opened its second location in Phoenix! True to its core, the restaurant’s locations prides itself in using ingredients from Peru to create its dishes. “One of the main ingredients for a lot of our dishes is the Aji Amarillo, it’s a yellow Peruvian chili pepper that we use for all of our dishes,” said Ramírez Luzcando.
- JoJo's ShakeBAR
- Stirring up retro vibes and serving up some big desserts - JoJo's ShakeBAR opened its first Arizona location this weekend!
- Location: Scottsdale Quarter [South Street & 73rd Place]
- Opening date: July 15 at 10 a.m.
- Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday [11 a.m.- 9 p.m.] Friday and Saturday [10 a.m.- 11 p.m.], Sunday [10 a.m.- 9 p.m.].