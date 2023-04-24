Peso Pluma adds second concert in Glendale after first Phoenix show tickets sell out

PHOENIX — Peso Pluma, the Mexican artist that’s been number one on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for the hit song “Ella Baila Sola ” is coming to Phoenix and Glendale this summer!
PHOENIX CONCERT
- Special guest: Mexican rapper, Alemán.
- Date: Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m.
- Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
- Tickets: This is a SOLD-OUT show.
Phoenix, you blew us away! 🔥 We'll see you in July for @ElPesoPluma's #SOLDOUT show! pic.twitter.com/y6d7sSkhx3— Arizona Financial Theatre (@AZFinancialThtr) March 31, 2023
GLENDALE CONCERT
- Special guest for this concert will also be Alemán.
- Date: Sunday, July 23.
- Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale
- According to Ticketmaster, ticket pre-sale starts on April 26 at 10 a.m. MST
- Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.
RECENT SHOWS AND HITS
Peso Pluma recently performed at the Latin American Music Awards and at Coachella with Becky G. The pair has a song together called ‘Chanel.’
The Mexican artist is also known for his other song collaborations that include Raúl Vega, Yng Lvcas, Natanael Cano, and others.