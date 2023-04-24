Peso Pluma adds second concert in Glendale after first Phoenix show tickets sell out

PHOENIX — Peso Pluma, the Mexican artist that’s been number one on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for the hit song “Ella Baila Sola ” is coming to Phoenix and Glendale this summer!

PHOENIX CONCERT



Special guest: Mexican rapper, Alemán.

Date: Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m.

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

Tickets: This is a SOLD-OUT show.

Phoenix, you blew us away! 🔥 We'll see you in July for @ElPesoPluma's #SOLDOUT show! pic.twitter.com/y6d7sSkhx3 — Arizona Financial Theatre (@AZFinancialThtr) March 31, 2023

GLENDALE CONCERT



Special guest for this concert will also be Alemán.

Date: Sunday, July 23.

Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale

According to Ticketmaster, ticket pre-sale starts on April 26 at 10 a.m. MST

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

RECENT SHOWS AND HITS

John Locher/AP Peso Pluma, left, and Becky G perform at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Peso Pluma recently performed at the Latin American Music Awards and at Coachella with Becky G. The pair has a song together called ‘Chanel.’

The Mexican artist is also known for his other song collaborations that include Raúl Vega, Yng Lvcas, Natanael Cano, and others.