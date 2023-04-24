Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Peso Pluma adds second concert in Glendale after first Phoenix show tickets sell out

Tickets for Peso Pluma’s Glendale show go on sale soon!
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Peso Pluma
Posted at 10:15 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 13:19:10-04

PHOENIX — Peso Pluma, the Mexican artist that’s been number one on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for the hit song “Ella Baila Sola ” is coming to Phoenix and Glendale this summer!

PHOENIX CONCERT

  • Special guest: Mexican rapper, Alemán.
  • Date: Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m.
  • Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
  • Tickets: This is a SOLD-OUT show.

GLENDALE CONCERT

  • Special guest for this concert will also be Alemán.
  • Date: Sunday, July 23.
  • Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale
  • According to Ticketmaster, ticket pre-sale starts on April 26 at 10 a.m. MST
  • Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

RECENT SHOWS AND HITS

Peso Pluma and Becky G performing on stage.
Peso Pluma, left, and Becky G perform at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Peso Pluma recently performed at the Latin American Music Awards and at Coachella with Becky G. The pair has a song together called ‘Chanel.’

The Mexican artist is also known for his other song collaborations that include Raúl Vega, Yng Lvcas, Natanael Cano, and others.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!