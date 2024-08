WEEKEND EVENTS: World Hip Hop Dance Championship, Free Foam Frenzy and more things to do

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 9-11.

Friday, August 9

Glitter & Sugar

When: August 9-11

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 2100 South Priest Drive, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $29

Glitter and Sugar

Celebrate Country: Discover the Roots and Rhythms of Country Music

When: August 9-10 | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Nate Nise

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Family Faith Night & GCU Night

When: 6:40 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $33

Arizona Diamondbacks

Rodney Carrington

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler 21+

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Jeff Daly/Jeff Daly/Invision/AP Rodney Carrington performs at The Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on October 3, 2013 in Coconut Creek, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

Young Miko

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $53

Luis R. Conriquez and Eslabon Armado

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Saturday, August 10

Free Foam Frenzy

When: August 10-11 | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission

Arizona Boardwalk

Preseason: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $6

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams, left, gives autographs after NFL football training camp practice at State Farm Stadium Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: NL Champs Replica Ring Night

When: 5:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Arizona Diamondbacks

World Hip Hop Dance Championship

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Mullet Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $34.50

Zack Perry

USL: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $15

The Pretenders

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $75.50

Sunday, August 11

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: NAU Day & Jewish Community Day

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $33

Arizona Diamondbacks

