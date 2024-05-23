Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Weekend events: Fiddler on the Roof, Phoenix Fan Fusion, Sunflower Days, Sean Paul concert

Weekend Events May 24-26.png
Phoenix Fan Fusion, The Phoenix Theatre Company, AP Images
Weekend Events May 24-26.png
Posted at 2:58 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 18:03:40-04

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived! Check out all of these events happening around the Valley from May 24-26.

Friday, May 24

Fiddler on the Roof

The Phoenix Theatre Company is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.

When: Now - July 7
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $55

Whether you’re a papa, mama, son, or daughter, this treasured musical is the miracle of miracles! A poor and traditional milkman faces the duty of marrying off his five daughters, only to be made more difficult with turn-of-the-century Russian oppression. Set in a Jewish village, where romantic ideals are changing alongside its tight-knit community, the namesake musician becomes this father’s preservation of joyful tradition during uncertain life. Enjoy hits like “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” while raising your cup to love, family, and freedom.

Phoenix Fan Fusion

When: May 24-26
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: Tickets start at $39

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Now - May 26
Where: Metro Phoenix
Cost: Three-course meals starting at $33

Arizona Restaurant Week.png

Greek Heritage Night: Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25

GREEK HERITAGE NIGHT AT DBACKS.jpeg

Sunflower Days at Vertuccio Farms

When: Friday & Saturday 8 am – 1 pm, Sunday 2 pm – 7 pm
Where: 4011 S Power Rd, Mesa
Cost: $10 Admission

Sunflowers at Vertuccio Farms.png

Saturday, May 25

Discovery Day at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale
Cost: Adults $5 Adults | Youth Free with Registration

Discovery Days at Frank Lloyd Wrights Taliesin West.jpg

Arena Football: Duke City Gladiators vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 6:05 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $12

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $21

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $33

Sunday, May 26

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

When: Now - June 29
Where: Hale Centre Theatre, Gilbert
Cost: Tickets starting at $39

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25

Sean Paul: Greatest Tour 2024

When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $70.99

SEAN PAUL.jpeg

——-

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo