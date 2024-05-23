Weekend events: Fiddler on the Roof, Phoenix Fan Fusion, Sunflower Days, Sean Paul concert

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived! Check out all of these events happening around the Valley from May 24-26.

Friday, May 24

Fiddler on the Roof

When: Now - July 7

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Whether you’re a papa, mama, son, or daughter, this treasured musical is the miracle of miracles! A poor and traditional milkman faces the duty of marrying off his five daughters, only to be made more difficult with turn-of-the-century Russian oppression. Set in a Jewish village, where romantic ideals are changing alongside its tight-knit community, the namesake musician becomes this father’s preservation of joyful tradition during uncertain life. Enjoy hits like “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” while raising your cup to love, family, and freedom.

Phoenix Fan Fusion

When: May 24-26

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Now - May 26

Where: Metro Phoenix

Cost: Three-course meals starting at $33

Greek Heritage Night: Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Sunflower Days at Vertuccio Farms

When: Friday & Saturday 8 am – 1 pm, Sunday 2 pm – 7 pm

Where: 4011 S Power Rd, Mesa

Cost: $10 Admission

Saturday, May 25

Discovery Day at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale

Cost: Adults $5 Adults | Youth Free with Registration

Arena Football: Duke City Gladiators vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 6:05 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $12

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $21

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $33

Sunday, May 26

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

When: Now - June 29

Where: Hale Centre Theatre, Gilbert

Cost: Tickets starting at $39

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Sean Paul: Greatest Tour 2024

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $70.99

