Weekend events: Fiddler on the Roof, Phoenix Fan Fusion, Sunflower Days, Sean Paul concert

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived! Check out all of these events happening around the Valley from May 24-26.
Friday, May 24
The Phoenix Theatre Company is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.
When: Now - July 7
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $55
Whether you’re a papa, mama, son, or daughter, this treasured musical is the miracle of miracles! A poor and traditional milkman faces the duty of marrying off his five daughters, only to be made more difficult with turn-of-the-century Russian oppression. Set in a Jewish village, where romantic ideals are changing alongside its tight-knit community, the namesake musician becomes this father’s preservation of joyful tradition during uncertain life. Enjoy hits like “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” while raising your cup to love, family, and freedom.
When: May 24-26
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: Tickets start at $39
Spring Arizona Restaurant Week
When: Now - May 26
Where: Metro Phoenix
Cost: Three-course meals starting at $33
Greek Heritage Night: Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 6:40 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Sunflower Days at Vertuccio Farms
When: Friday & Saturday 8 am – 1 pm, Sunday 2 pm – 7 pm
Where: 4011 S Power Rd, Mesa
Cost: $10 Admission
Saturday, May 25
Discovery Day at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale
Cost: Adults $5 Adults | Youth Free with Registration
Arena Football: Duke City Gladiators vs. Arizona Rattlers
When: 6:05 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $12
Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $21
Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $33
Sunday, May 26
When: Now - June 29
Where: Hale Centre Theatre, Gilbert
Cost: Tickets starting at $39
Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $70.99
