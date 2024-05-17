Spring 2024 Arizona Restaurant Week: Try three-course meals for $33-$55 from May 17-26

Now is the time to find your new favorite restaurant — it’s Arizona Restaurant Week!

The Spring 2024 Arizona Restaurant Week is taking place from May 17 through May 26 with nearly 200 restaurants — and counting — offering deals.

Diners can enjoy three-course menus at set prices of $33, $44, and $55, sometimes per couple. Drink specials may also be added as part of those deals.

Some of the restaurants participating this time around include Ajo Als Mexican Cafe, Ambrogio15, Call Her Martina, Eddie Vs Prime Seafood, Fly Bye, Liberty Market, Outback Steakhouse, Pizza to the Rescue, RA Sushi Bar Restaurant, STK Steakhouse, The Canal Club, The Keg, Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill, Zinburger and more.

Here's one of the menus from a participating restaurant with a $33 offering:

Breakfast Bitch

“These menus typically feature dishes that are a departure from the establishments’ regular menus, showcasing chefs’ extraordinary skills and presenting dishes with very seasonal, unique or limited quantity ingredients,” a Restaurant Week spokesperson says.

See all of the restaurant options, their Restaurant Week deals, and the menus here.

Uber Eats is also offering deals for post-Restaurant Week deliveries, from May 27-June 5 with promo code 'ARWSPRING24', according to the website.