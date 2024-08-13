'We hope to see you there': Jimmy Eat World is coming to Phoenix this October

PHOENIX — Jimmy Eat World, the alternative rock band from Arizona, is holding a special one-night-only performance in the Valley!

The band is on the road as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Futures and the fifth anniversary of their album Surviving.

“It’s unbelievable to us that our album Futures is almost 20 years old! Making Futures was one of the most difficult yet rewarding accomplishments in our time as a band. We are honored that many of you have found something in those songs that you’ve connected with over the years. As a way to show our appreciation, we want to play this album front to back for our hometown fans at The Van Buren in Phoenix. The Van Buren is a special venue, and we are chomping at the bit to play there for the first time ever. We hope to see you there,” said Jimmy Eat World, in a news release sent to ABC15.

The band will hit the stage this October and is said to perform ‘Futures in its entirety!’

IF YOU GO



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16, 10 a.m. PT on LiveNation.com

Concert date: Oct. 17, 2024.

Event venue: The Van Buren [401 W Van Buren St.] in Phoenix

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this August. Read more about it right here.