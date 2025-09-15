Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Valley embalmer discusses death prep, cultural respect, and promoting Latinas in funeral work

A one-on-one conversation about a topic that's sometimes 'taboo'
Watch Monica Torres, a licensed funeral director, embalmer, and desairologist in the Valley, discuss the cultural importance of embalming and pre-planning for Latino families, emphasizing transparency and education about death. She shares her experiences and efforts to address community taboos with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez.
Posted

PHOENIX — Watch Monica Torres, a licensed funeral director, embalmer, and desairologist in the Valley, discuss the cultural importance of embalming and pre-planning for Latino families, emphasizing transparency and education about death. She shares her experiences and efforts to address community taboos with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez.

As part of the discussion during Hispanic Heritage Month, Torres advocates for greater diversity in the funeral profession, encouraging more Latinas to pursue careers in the field.

