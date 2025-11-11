WATCH: Meet Dino Battilana, founder of Dino's Git Down, a free two-day event in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — 'Dino's Git Down' event celebrates Chevrolet and GM vehicles with a free, family-friendly, two-day expo at State Farm Stadium, featuring thousands of trucks, custom cars, vendors, live music, and a vibrant community spirit that has grown into an annual event in the Valley for more than a decade.
Watch a one-on-one conversation with Dino Battilana, founder, as he gives ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez a sneak peek of the 15th annual event!
Meet Dino Battilana, founder of Dino's Git Down, a free two-day event in Glendale
IF YOU GO
- A free two-day GM truck and car show and auto vendor expo will take place, featuring tailgating, a cruising lane, and expected attendance of 8,000 trucks along with over 250 vendor booths.
- When: NOVEMBER 14 and 15
- The event begins on Friday, November 14, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a Chevrolet/GMC ‘Trucks Only Day on display,’ and continues on Saturday, November 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring an ‘All GM Manufactured Cars and Trucks Day on display,’ open to all General Motors models.
- Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.