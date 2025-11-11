WATCH: Meet Dino Battilana, founder of Dino's Git Down, a free two-day event in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — 'Dino's Git Down' event celebrates Chevrolet and GM vehicles with a free, family-friendly, two-day expo at State Farm Stadium, featuring thousands of trucks, custom cars, vendors, live music, and a vibrant community spirit that has grown into an annual event in the Valley for more than a decade.

Watch a one-on-one conversation with Dino Battilana, founder, as he gives ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez a sneak peek of the 15th annual event!

Meet Dino Battilana, founder of Dino's Git Down, a free two-day event in Glendale

IF YOU GO