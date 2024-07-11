Visit the world's most-preserved meteor crater in Northern Arizona

WINSLOW, Az. — Located between Flagstaff and Winslow, you’ll come across the world’s best-preserved meteor crater.

Known as the Barringer Crater, it’s the first proven meteor crater on Earth and it offers a unique window into the history of the planet we call home.

"Meteor crater is an extremely special place,” said Andrew Tyler, Vice President of Business Development. “When people visit the crater, they usually don't say anything. They're just speechless. Like photos and videos are great, but it doesn't do it justice. I think being able to see it in person and feel the energy out here, it's truly magnificent."

Over 50,000 years ago, a 150-foot meteorite made of mostly iron and nickel soared across the North American sky and struck northern Arizona with a force 150 times greater than the atomic bomb.

The size, scope and scale of this meteor crater is astonishing. It’s two and a half miles around the rim and almost a mile straight across. You can also fit 20 football fields at the bottom of the crater.

But this crater isn’t just a giant hole in the ground. It’s a breathtaking natural wonder that still serves as a valuable research site for scientists.

"NASA conducts research here,” said Tyler. “Every astronaut that's been to the moon has trained at Meteor Crater. A lot of geologists, professors, astronauts and other scientists come here to study, this is essentially a lab for them."

A meteor crater of this size reminds us of the powerful forces at work in our solar system.

"It humbles you, you know, makes you realize how small we really are and how there are things that truly can happen that are completely out of our control,” said Tyler.

While you’re at the crater, make sure to enjoy the solar exhibits, guided tours along the rim, and cold drinks from the new coffee shop.

The Barringer Space Museum is located off Interstate 40 in Winslow. Admission is $29 for adults, $20 for ages 6-13. Click here for more information.

And since you’re out that way, why not go standing on the corner in Winslow, Arizona!

Look around the old Route 66 pitstop, grab some lunch and ‘Take It Easy.’