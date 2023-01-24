Valley Super Bowl LVII restaurant specials and watch parties

PHOENIX — If you’re not heading out to State Farm Stadium for the Super Bowl, here’s a list of Valley restaurant specials and watch parties happening on February 12th!

MODERN MARGARITA

Sunday, Super Bowl Day, both locations will host watch parties and offer happy hour all day.

all day. Select beverages will ranging from $5 to $8 and select food will range from $7-$9, according to a press release. Click here to their happy hour menu.

menu. North Phoenix location: 5410 E. High Street

Chandler location: 4165 S. Gilbert Road

THE BAR GILBERT

On Sunday, February 12, the bar wil feature five domestic bottles for$15, five premium bottles for $20, and buckets featuring five Nütrl Seltzers will be $25 and The Bar’s ‘famous Burger and Fries meal’ will be $10.

wil feature five domestic bottles for$15, five premium bottles for $20, and buckets featuring five Nütrl Seltzers will be $25 and The Bar’s ‘famous Burger and Fries meal’ will be $10. Location: 366 N. Gilbert Rd

EEGEE’S

Here’s some of their Catering Deals for gamed day.



BIG GAME COMBO includes: a half original grinder with a small eegee and medium fry for $7.99.

includes: a half original grinder with a small eegee and medium fry for $7.99. ULTIMATE TAILGATE: “Guests can save $7.99 when they purchase a 3-Foot Sub with a Fun Pak or Party Pak. Available in-store and online with promo code TAILGATE,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

These promotions are available as of now and run until February 12.

STREETS OF NEW YORK

For $50 a guests can “choose a half pan of two appetizers of their choice including meatball sliders, pizza rollups, cheesy passion bread, artichoke spinach dip, chicken tenders and boneless chicken wings.”

Football shaped calzones will be available for $12, and it’ll include one free topping.

Deals will be available on game at the 16 Valley locations.

*It has been 8 years since the Valley hosted the Super Bowl, the video in the player above highlights what has changed since then.

PITA JUNGLE

Pita Jungle’s Game Day Platters start at $49.

Happy hour platters will be available for dine-in and takeout.

The chain’s popular lemonade and iced tea can be bought by the gallon.

PEDAL HAUS BREWERY

Here are some deals you should know about regarding their Chandler location on Feb. 12: $4 Day Drinker Light Lagers, $5 Haus Margaritas, half-off wings and $4 Loaded Potato Skins from 3 p.m. until close.

No worries, they’ll be showing the game on their large-screen TVs in the patio.

Location: 95 W Boston St in Chandler

ANGRY CRAB SHACK

Watch party: its 16 Valley locations will have the big game on their screens.

TWIN PEAKS

Watch party: All four Valley locations will have the game on their screens.

THE DISTRICT AT DESERT RIDGE MARKETPLACE

Watch party: On Feb. 12, Desert Ridge will have ‘massive outdoor LED screens’ for guest to enjoy the big game!

Location: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix

TEMPE MARKETPLACE

Watch party: According to a press release, the District Stage will have a jumbo LED screen come Game Day! Other activities that’ll take place here include: interactive games, guessing games, corn hole, a field goal challenge, football toss and more.

Location: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

SUPER BOWL RELATED STORIES