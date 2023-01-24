Valley Super Bowl LVII restaurant specials and watch parties

PHOENIX — If you’re not heading out to State Farm Stadium for the Super Bowl, here’s a list of Valley restaurant specials and watch parties happening on February 12th!
MODERN MARGARITA
- Sunday, Super Bowl Day, both locations will host watch parties and offer happy hour all day.
- Select beverages will ranging from $5 to $8 and select food will range from $7-$9, according to a press release. Click here to their happy hour menu.
- North Phoenix location: 5410 E. High Street
- Chandler location: 4165 S. Gilbert Road
- On Sunday, February 12, the bar wil feature five domestic bottles for$15, five premium bottles for $20, and buckets featuring five Nütrl Seltzers will be $25 and The Bar’s ‘famous Burger and Fries meal’ will be $10.
- Location: 366 N. Gilbert Rd
EEGEE’S
Here’s some of their Catering Deals for gamed day.
- BIG GAME COMBO includes: a half original grinder with a small eegee and medium fry for $7.99.
- ULTIMATE TAILGATE: “Guests can save $7.99 when they purchase a 3-Foot Sub with a Fun Pak or Party Pak. Available in-store and online with promo code TAILGATE,” read a press release sent to ABC15.
- These promotions are available as of now and run until February 12.
- For $50 a guests can “choose a half pan of two appetizers of their choice including meatball sliders, pizza rollups, cheesy passion bread, artichoke spinach dip, chicken tenders and boneless chicken wings.”
- Football shaped calzones will be available for $12, and it’ll include one free topping.
- Deals will be available on game at the 16 Valley locations.
- Pita Jungle’s Game Day Platters start at $49.
- Happy hour platters will be available for dine-in and takeout.
- The chain’s popular lemonade and iced tea can be bought by the gallon.
- Here are some deals you should know about regarding their Chandler location on Feb. 12: $4 Day Drinker Light Lagers, $5 Haus Margaritas, half-off wings and $4 Loaded Potato Skins from 3 p.m. until close.
- No worries, they’ll be showing the game on their large-screen TVs in the patio.
- Location: 95 W Boston St in Chandler
ANGRY CRAB SHACK
- Watch party: its 16 Valley locations will have the big game on their screens.
TWIN PEAKS
- Watch party: All four Valley locations will have the game on their screens.
THE DISTRICT AT DESERT RIDGE MARKETPLACE
- Watch party: On Feb. 12, Desert Ridge will have ‘massive outdoor LED screens’ for guest to enjoy the big game!
- Location: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix
- Watch party: According to a press release, the District Stage will have a jumbo LED screen come Game Day! Other activities that’ll take place here include: interactive games, guessing games, corn hole, a field goal challenge, football toss and more.
- Location: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe
