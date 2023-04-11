Valley events: Country Thunder, Maricopa County Fair, Foodstock & more weekend fun

PHOENIX — Spring is in full swing and so are the fun weekend events! From the Celebrate Mesa event (that’s free to attend and open to the public) to the Maricopa County Fair (that’ll have carnival rides for all thrill levels) and the much-awaited four-day Country Thunder in Florence, there’s lots to do this weekend!



COUNTRY THUNDER ARIZONA



What to expect: Yee-haw! Country Thunder Arizona is back this month and some of the best country singers are set to perform at the annual four-day country festival!

Date: April 13-16

Cost: 4-day general admission is $300, single-day tickets are $150.

Location: 20585 E Water Way

MARICOPA COUNTY FAIR

The county fair returns this weekend with over 35 carnival rides and lots of family-friendly activities. “So, it’s free entertainment, it has exhibits, you can see sewing and cooking — and of course [all] the animals! We have a huge livestock show, over 800 animals will be here,” said Karen Searle from the Maricopa County Fair.



Dates: April 12-16

Cost: Ticket prices vary, but you can check out the daily fair specials right here.

Location: 1826 West McDowell Rd in Phoenix

MONSTER JAM

Monster Jam will bring the action to State Farm Stadium this month with its flying, spinning trucks!



Date: Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $25 [excludes fees].

Location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.

FOODSTOCK FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL



Date: Saturday, April 15, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Admission is $5, children 12 and under enter for free.

Location: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N 83rd Ave]

MY NANA’S BEST-TASTING SALSA CHALLENGE

The 36th annual event will bring in more than 100 ‘freshly made salsas,’ kid entertainment, and live music!



Date: Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Admission tickets start at $15

Location: Sloan Park [2330 West Rio Salado Parkway] in Mesa

CELEBRATE MESA

The family-friendly festival will feature live entertainment, bounce houses, a petting zoo, food trucks, and more fun!



Date: Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free admission.

Location: Pioneer Park [526 E. Main St.] in Mesa

MESA MUSIC FESTIVAL



What to expect: The three-day festival will feature over 200 performances, and there will be a vendor village that’ll have food/beverage trucks and more.

Date: April 13-15

Cost: Free admission.

Location: Throughout Main Street in Downtown Mesa.

PHOENIX SUNS VS. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS



West Conf Qtrs: Clippers at Suns Rd 1 Hm Gm 1

Date: Sunday, April 16 - time to be announced.

Cost: Tickets start at $124.

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

PHOENIX RISING FC VS. MONTEREY BAY FC



Date: Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $21

Location: Phoenix Rising Stadium [3801 East Washington Street]

ARIZONA RATTLERS VS. DUKE CITY GLADIATORS



Date: Saturday, April 15, at 6:05 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

RIPLEY’S BELIEVE IT OR NOT

Stand next to the world's tallest man and check out unbelievable objects and artifacts all under one roof. Ripley’s Believe it or Not exhibit is back in Scottsdale!



Date: Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Adult tickets are $21.95, and children [ages 2-12] cost $15.95. “Children under 24 months are free,” reads the website’s ticket information page.

Location: Arizona Boardwalk [9500 E. Via de Ventura - Suite E250] in Scottsdale

MAJESTIC MARIPOSAS



"Families can get an up-close and unforgettable experience when more than 2,000 native Southwestern butterflies return for the Spring Butterfly Exhibit. Get acquainted with thousands of butterflies, observe each stage of their life cycle and learn what actions we can take to protect them," according to the event's web page.

Date: March 4 to May 14

Cost: This experience is included with garden admission [$16.95- $29.95] or membership, children under 3 enter for free.

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] in Phoenix

PAT'S RUN 2023

The 19th annual Pat's Run by the Pat Tillman Foundation is in Tempe this weekend! Click here to see the important times, the course, parking information and more.