Pat's Run 2023: Here's what you need to know about this weekend's race in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — The 19th annual Pat's Run by the Pat Tillman Foundation is in Tempe this weekend!
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Race day is April 15.
- The course is 4.2 miles long.
- Limited free parking is available in the parking garages and lots surrounding Arizona State University.
- Bags, weapons of any kind, dogs and other pets, drones, bicycles, in-line skates, skateboards, scooters, and all motor-driven vehicles are prohibited. Access will be denied to those who don't adhere to policy.
- There is no onsite storage, so only bring essential items.
- Sign-up for the race here.
IMPORTANT TIMES
6 a.m.: Pat's Run expo opens
6:30 a.m.: Corrals open
7:00 a.m.: 4.2 mile Chair race starts
7:05 a.m.: 4.2 mile run/walk starts
10 a.m.: 0.42 mile kids run starts
11 a.m.: Event ends
Noon: ASU Football spring game begins
THE COURSE:
For more information on this year's Pat's Run, click here.