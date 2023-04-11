Pat's Run 2023: Here's what you need to know about this weekend's race in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — The 19th annual Pat's Run by the Pat Tillman Foundation is in Tempe this weekend!

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Race day is April 15.

The course is 4.2 miles long.

Limited free parking is available in the parking garages and lots surrounding Arizona State University.

Bags, weapons of any kind, dogs and other pets, drones, bicycles, in-line skates, skateboards, scooters, and all motor-driven vehicles are prohibited. Access will be denied to those who don't adhere to policy.

There is no onsite storage, so only bring essential items.

Sign-up for the race here.

IMPORTANT TIMES

6 a.m.: Pat's Run expo opens

6:30 a.m.: Corrals open

7:00 a.m.: 4.2 mile Chair race starts

7:05 a.m.: 4.2 mile run/walk starts

10 a.m.: 0.42 mile kids run starts

11 a.m.: Event ends

Noon: ASU Football spring game begins

THE COURSE:

Pat Tillman Foundation

For more information on this year's Pat's Run, click here.