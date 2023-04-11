Watch Now
Pat's Run 2023: Here's what you need to know about this weekend's race in Tempe

Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 15:51:56-04

TEMPE, AZ — The 19th annual Pat's Run by the Pat Tillman Foundation is in Tempe this weekend!

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Race day is April 15.
  • The course is 4.2 miles long.
  • Limited free parking is available in the parking garages and lots surrounding Arizona State University.
  • Bags, weapons of any kind, dogs and other pets, drones, bicycles, in-line skates, skateboards, scooters, and all motor-driven vehicles are prohibited. Access will be denied to those who don't adhere to policy.
  • There is no onsite storage, so only bring essential items.
  • Sign-up for the race here.

IMPORTANT TIMES

6 a.m.: Pat's Run expo opens
6:30 a.m.: Corrals open
7:00 a.m.: 4.2 mile Chair race starts
7:05 a.m.: 4.2 mile run/walk starts
10 a.m.: 0.42 mile kids run starts
11 a.m.: Event ends
Noon: ASU Football spring game begins

THE COURSE:

pats run 2023.jpg

For more information on this year's Pat's Run, click here.

