2023 Country Thunder Arizona: main stage lineup, tickets, parking and more

FLORENCE, AZ. — Yee-haw! Country Thunder Arizona is back this month and some of the best country singers are set to perform at the annual four-day country festival!
Thinking of going? Here’s what you need to know!
MAIN STAGE LINEUP
- THURSDAY, APRIL 13
- Jon Pardi, Midland, Parmalee, Tracy Byrd, and Shane Profitt.
- FRIDAY, April 14
- Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Lonestar, Nate Smith, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Josh Ross.
- SATURDAY, APRIL 15
- Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Jackson Dean, Randall King, Hailey Whitters, and The Reklaws.
- SUNDAY, APRIL 16
- Dierks Bentley, Kip Moore, Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Matthew, and John Morgan.
- Weekend General Admission: the 4-day general admission is $300, single-day tickets are $150.
- Passes
- Kona Island [April 13-16] $675
- NUTRL Zone [April 13-16] $675
- 4-Day Platinum Experience $600
- Glamping: SOLD OUT
- Premier camping: SOLD OUT
- Camping: SOLD OUT
- Gila River Camping: SOLD OUT
PARKING
- Bringing your car? You’ll need to purchase a pass — options are the following, extra vehicle parking, weekend overnight, camper drop off, and weekend day parking.
- Parking passes start at $20 and go up to $80. Click here to purchase a day pass.
- Address of the venue: 20585 E Water Way