2023 Country Thunder Arizona: main stage lineup, tickets, parking and more

The four-day country festival runs from April 13-16
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 19:01:31-04

FLORENCE, AZ. — Yee-haw! Country Thunder Arizona is back this month and some of the best country singers are set to perform at the annual four-day country festival!

Thinking of going? Here’s what you need to know!

MAIN STAGE LINEUP

  •  THURSDAY, APRIL 13
    • Jon Pardi, Midland, Parmalee, Tracy Byrd, and Shane Profitt.
  • FRIDAY, April 14
    • Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Lonestar, Nate Smith, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Josh Ross.
  • SATURDAY, APRIL 15
    • Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Jackson Dean, Randall King, Hailey Whitters, and The Reklaws.
  • SUNDAY, APRIL 16
    • Dierks Bentley, Kip Moore, Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Matthew, and John Morgan.

TICKETS

  • Weekend General Admission: the 4-day general admission is $300, single-day tickets are $150.
  • Passes
    • Kona Island [April 13-16] $675
    • NUTRL Zone [April 13-16] $675
    • 4-Day Platinum Experience $600

  • Glamping: SOLD OUT
  • Premier camping: SOLD OUT
  • Camping: SOLD OUT
  • Gila River Camping: SOLD OUT

PARKING

  • Bringing your car? You’ll need to purchase a pass — options are the following, extra vehicle parking, weekend overnight, camper drop off, and weekend day parking.
  • Parking passes start at $20 and go up to $80. Click here to purchase a day pass.
  • Address of the venue: 20585 E Water Way
