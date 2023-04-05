Valley events: Avondale Kid Fest, Easter egg hunts, Monster Energy AMA Supercross

PHOENIX — The weekend is around the corner and so are the Easter celebrations, family fun activities AND there are several sporting events in the Valley - here’s where to go!

47TH ANNUAL DOLLY SANCHEZ EASTER CELEBRATION

“We’ve got entertainment for everybody; we’ve got inflatables for kids to ride on so we’ve got a whole mess of stuff of people to come out and enjoy and just have a family fun safe Easter event,” said Bill Moss, city of Peoria Arts & Culture manager.



Date: Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free admission.

Location: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N. 83rd Ave.]

HOP AND HOPS



The City of Goodyear also joining the Easter celebrations with its hop and hops event this Saturday!

Date: Saturday, April 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission.

Location: Goodyear Recreation Campus [420 Estrella Pkwy]

‘GREAT EGG HUNT AND FAMILY FAIR’



What to expect: Easter Bunny photos, entertainment, bounce houses, face painting, Easter crafts, games, and more!

Date: Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura -Suite E-100] in Scottsdale

AVONDALE KID FEST



“We’re bringing in some fun major attractions, things like a giant foam pit, the rock wall- all of that. But if you’re coming in wanting family information services, or daycares, or programs in your area- you can get that as well from over our 50 plus vendors that we have,” said Kelsey English, City of Avondale parks & recreation.

Date: Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free admission.

Location: Friendship Park [12325 West McDowell Rd] in Avondale

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS



State Farm Stadium will transform for the 12th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The triple crown event promises an action-packed Saturday night.

Date: Saturday, April 8, at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: online ticket prices start at $20 each.

Location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale.

‘BOUNCE THE MALL’ AT TANGER OUTLETS



Dates: April 8,9,15 and 16.

Cost: “All-Access tickets start at just $23 for a 90-minute pass. Events are expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged."

Location: Tanger Outlets Phoenix [6800 N 95th Ave] in Glendale

21ST ANNUAL KATSINA DOLL MARKETPLACE



“We’re thrilled to welcome more than 100 artists from across North America to show their traditional and contemporary doll carving styles,” said David M. Roche, Dickey Family Director and Heard Museum CEO. “Whether you’re a new or experienced collector, this is the premier event for meeting the best established and emerging carvers.”

Date: Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Location: Steele Auditorium [2301 N Central Ave] in Phoenix



RIPLEY’S BELIEVE IT OR NOT!



Daily from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: adult $21.95, kids ages 2-12 are $15.95.

Location: Arizona Boardwalk [9500 E. Via de Ventura] in Scottsdale

ARIZONA RATTLERS VS. TUSCON SUGAR SKULLS



Date: Saturday, April 8, at 6:05 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $15

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

PHOENIX SUNS VS LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS



Date: Sunday, April 9, at 12:30 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $89

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix



OPENING WEEKEND: D-BACKS VS. DODGERS



