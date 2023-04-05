Valley events: Avondale Kid Fest, Easter egg hunts, Monster Energy AMA Supercross

PHOENIX — The weekend is around the corner and so are the Easter celebrations, family fun activities AND there are several sporting events in the Valley - here’s where to go!
47TH ANNUAL DOLLY SANCHEZ EASTER CELEBRATION
“We’ve got entertainment for everybody; we’ve got inflatables for kids to ride on so we’ve got a whole mess of stuff of people to come out and enjoy and just have a family fun safe Easter event,” said Bill Moss, city of Peoria Arts & Culture manager.
- Date: Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Cost: Free admission.
- Location: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N. 83rd Ave.]
- The City of Goodyear also joining the Easter celebrations with its hop and hops event this Saturday!
- Date: Saturday, April 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cost: Free admission.
- Location: Goodyear Recreation Campus [420 Estrella Pkwy]
‘GREAT EGG HUNT AND FAMILY FAIR’
- What to expect: Easter Bunny photos, entertainment, bounce houses, face painting, Easter crafts, games, and more!
- Date: Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Location: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura -Suite E-100] in Scottsdale
- “We’re bringing in some fun major attractions, things like a giant foam pit, the rock wall- all of that. But if you’re coming in wanting family information services, or daycares, or programs in your area- you can get that as well from over our 50 plus vendors that we have,” said Kelsey English, City of Avondale parks & recreation.
- Date: Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Cost: Free admission.
- Location: Friendship Park [12325 West McDowell Rd] in Avondale
RELATED: FREE EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS, EGG HUNTS, BRUNCH SPECIALS AND MORE
- State Farm Stadium will transform for the 12th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The triple crown event promises an action-packed Saturday night.
- Date: Saturday, April 8, at 5:30 p.m.
- Cost: online ticket prices start at $20 each.
- Location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale.
‘BOUNCE THE MALL’ AT TANGER OUTLETS
- Dates: April 8,9,15 and 16.
- Cost: “All-Access tickets start at just $23 for a 90-minute pass. Events are expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged."
- Location: Tanger Outlets Phoenix [6800 N 95th Ave] in Glendale
21ST ANNUAL KATSINA DOLL MARKETPLACE
- “We’re thrilled to welcome more than 100 artists from across North America to show their traditional and contemporary doll carving styles,” said David M. Roche, Dickey Family Director and Heard Museum CEO. “Whether you’re a new or experienced collector, this is the premier event for meeting the best established and emerging carvers.”
- Date: Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: Free.
- Location: Steele Auditorium [2301 N Central Ave] in Phoenix
- Daily from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cost: adult $21.95, kids ages 2-12 are $15.95.
- Location: Arizona Boardwalk [9500 E. Via de Ventura] in Scottsdale
ARIZONA RATTLERS VS. TUSCON SUGAR SKULLS
- Date: Saturday, April 8, at 6:05 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start at $15
- Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix
PHOENIX SUNS VS LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
- Date: Sunday, April 9, at 12:30 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start at $89
- Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix
OPENING WEEKEND: D-BACKS VS. DODGERS
- Friday, April 7, at 6:40 p.m.
- Saturday, April 8, at 5:10 p.m.
- Sunday, April 9, at 1:10 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start at $30.
- Location: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson] in Phoenix
- "Families can get an up-close and unforgettable experience when more than 2,000 native Southwestern butterflies return for the Spring Butterfly Exhibit. Get acquainted with thousands of butterflies, observe each stage of their life cycle and learn what actions we can take to protect them," according to the event's web page.
- Date: March 4 to May 14
- Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] in Phoenix
- Cost: This experience is included with garden admission [$16.95- $29.95] or membership, children under 3 enter for free.