Free Easter bunny photos, brunch specials and Valley fun for the family

Want to hop into Easter with the Easter bunny this year? Festivities, deals, and fun events for the family are around every corner in the Valley.

FAMILY FUN AND FREE PHOTOS

You can get a free picture with the Easter Bunny at several locations around the Valley this season:



Where: Queen Creek Marketplace near Kohl’s

When: April 2 from 3 – 5 p.m.

When: April 2 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

When: April 2 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

When: April 1 – 8; Monday to Friday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

When: April 1 – 8; Monday to Friday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Norterra near the Harkins Theatre

When: April 1 – 8; Monday to Friday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

At Tempe Marketplace, the Bunny Hop event will include an egg hunt, crafts, giveaways, and live entertainment.

When: April 1 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Desert Ridge Marketplace is hosting a Bunny Bash with egg decorating, bunny pictures, art, entertainment, and giveaways. The event is free and open to the public.

When: April 7 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Mesa is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza! It includes a parade with a march through the Downtown Mesa Farmers Market. Hunt for eggs in selected shops and restaurants, enjoy treats, and make crafts at this event.

When: April 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The annual Hide & Peep Scavenger Hunger at Scottsdale Quarter is here! This kid-friendly event will have an egg hunt, face painting, dance contest, and more. The Easter Bunny will be hopping around for pictures. Reservations for the egg hunt can be made here.

When: April 8 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

DEALS, SPECIALS AND BRUNCH OPTIONS

Taqueria Factory is offering a buy one, get one free shrimp taco special on Easter Sunday Plus, this restaurant offers other types of authentic Mexican food.

Where: 55 E. Ray Rd., Chandler

Someburroswill have a plethora of catered to-go platters for Easter celebrations. The platter is $53 and includes miniature burritos, chimichangas, taquitos, chips, guacamole and hot sauce. Additionally, a dessert platter for $49 will also be available. That plate has apples, chocolate, cherry chimichangas and churros. Order your plate at least 24 hours before pickup time and the restaurant will be closed on Easter Sunday. With over 13 locations in the Valley, find your closest one here.

The Sicilian Baker is offering $7 zeppole, $6 Cassatina, $7 individual-sized Pastiera di Grano, $34 large Pastiera di Grano, $1 Taralucci cookies, and $17/pound Specialty cookie boxes.

The Sicilian Butcher will have an Easter menu! Items available include Lamb Osso Bucco, Shrimp Parmigiana, and Easter Grain Cake. With three Valley locations, find the nearest one here.

Zinqué is a French-inspired café and eatery that will be open for brunch on Easter Sunday. Enjoy their breakfast items like a bowl, salmon toast, chocolate croissants or blueberry banana bread.

Build-your-own Blood Mary with over 50 toppings offered at Hash Kitchen on Easter Sunday. Menu items like French toast sticks, banana split brioche and herb fried chicken are classics being served. Find your nearest location here.

Tomaso’s is an Italian restaurant that is having an Easter menu. Including, Lamb Osso Buco, Pasta Sorrentino, Veal Chop Caprese, and Short Rib and Truffle Pappardelle. Each item is traditionally crafted.

Location: 3225 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

Arizona Biltmore is hosting an Easter Brunch on April 9. Guests can enjoy a jumbo shrimp cocktail, prime rib, or choose from the raw bar, salad station, butcher block and more. Live entertainment from an electric violinist will be playing at the event. The price is $195 per person and $85 for children 5 to 12 years old. For reservations and more information click here.

Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits inside The Westin Tempe is featuring the Easter Bunny at its brunch event. Food menu plates include Strawberry & Banana French Toast, Hanger Steak Platano & Eggs and Camelback Mango Salad.

When: April 7 – 9 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Reservations can be made here or by calling 480-968-8885.