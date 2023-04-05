Easter basket toys for $20 and under

With Easter around the corner, the ABC15 Smart Shoppers teamed up with the experts at the Toy Insider to help save on toys to stock the Easter basket for $20 or less.

Prices may change after publication.

YUME DZNR TRANSFORMERS

Cost: $9.98 at Walmart

What makes it a good Easter basket stuffer, according to The Toy Insider: The YUME DZNR Transformers collectible toys are based on the Transformers movie series. Each plush toy is inspired by “the artistry of each character,” according to Deborah Stallings Stumm, a media correspondent for The Toy Insider.

“They actually have design elements, they've got textures, everything very specific to the character. And they've also incorporated that in the collectible boxes as well. So, these are ones that you're definitely going to want to collect them all.”

Characters include favorites like Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, and Megatron.

L.O.L. SURPRISE! SUNSHINE MAKEOVER (MGA ENTERTAINMENT)

Cost: $9.99 on Amazon

What makes it a good Easter basket stuffer, according to The Toy Insider: “This is one of the most popular blind unboxing experiences of all time,” Stallings Stumm said.

When kids open the ball that contains the L.O.L. Surprise, they will find one of nine dolls, with seven surprises to unlock.

“So, not only do you get all of this fun unboxing, but when you take your little dolls outside into the sunshine, there is a color reveal that is unique for each one of them."

WIXELS (CRAYOLA)

Cost: $14.99 at Target

What makes it a good Easter basket stuffer, according to The Toy Insider: The new Wixels coloring kit by Crayola comes with eight markers, two pixelated Wixel boards, and two color guides to help kids create retro-inspired, colorful creations.

“So, you get two different templates. And then you also get this cool little pixelated artboard you get two of those in there. And it literally shows you exactly where you want to put your different colors on there,” Stallings Stumm said. “Once you're done, you are going to take off your template and you end up with this beautiful piece of art that's kind of retro and cool, you know, this pixelated feature that you've got and what parents are going to really love about it is that you can wash them off and start all over again, which is really eco-friendly as well and less waste.”

GUND SUSTAINABLY SOFT FRIENDS (SPIN MASTER)

Cost: $20 on GUND.com

What makes it a good Easter basket stuffer, according to The Toy Insider: Speaking of eco-friendly, the Gund Sustainability Soft Friends plush toys are made from recycled materials and are “some of the softest plush I have ever felt,” Stallings Stumm said.

There are classic teddy bears available for purchase, as well as dogs, and of course, a bunny for Easter.