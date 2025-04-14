Tracks N Tunes 2025: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park hosts free concerts on Sundays

SCOTTSDALE — McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is on track for some fun! The Scottsdale-themed train park is kicking off its free concert series this month!
From April 27 to May 25, families can enjoy free concerts at the park. Here’s the Tracks N Tunes 2025 lineup:
Date: April 27
- Performer: Smashed
- Genre: 90's 2000's Hip Hop and R&B
- Food Trucks on-site: Pinwheels Rolls, Simons Hot Dogs, and Kona Ice.
Date: May 4
- Performer:Hourglass Cats
- Genre: Rock & Reggae
- Food Trucks on-site: Ni De Aqui Ne De Alla, Culinary Gangster, and The Snowy Churro.
Date: May 11
- Performer: Jemini
- Genre: Top 40
- Food Trucks on-site: Crave, Island Boyz, and Waffle Love.
Date: May 18
- Performer: People Who Could Fly
- Genre: Indie Pop Top 40
- Food Trucks on-site: Chew Philly, Mi Amore Wood Fire Pizza, and Kona Ice.
Date: May 25
- Performer: Donny Grubb Band
- Genre: Country & Rock
- Food Trucks on-site: From the Wildfire, Babbo, and Lomi & Pops Ice Cream.