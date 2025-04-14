Tracks N Tunes 2025: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park hosts free concerts on Sundays

SCOTTSDALE — McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is on track for some fun! The Scottsdale-themed train park is kicking off its free concert series this month!

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

From April 27 to May 25, families can enjoy free concerts at the park. Here’s the Tracks N Tunes 2025 lineup:

Date: April 27



Date: May 4

Date: May 11

Date: May 18

Date: May 25

