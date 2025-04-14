Watch Now
Tracks N Tunes 2025: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park hosts free concerts on Sundays

Here’s when the free concerts take place in Scottsdale
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Spring into some fun this April! From a Glendale bike ride to free concerts in Scottsdale and a new blooming exhibit in Phoenix, this month has a lot in store! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a breakdown of all the things to do in the Valley this month.
SCOTTSDALE — McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is on track for some fun! The Scottsdale-themed train park is kicking off its free concert series this month!

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park's concert series.

From April 27 to May 25, families can enjoy free concerts at the park. Here’s the Tracks N Tunes 2025 lineup:  

Date: April 27

Date: May 4

Date: May 11

Date: May 18

Date: May 25

