Tovrea Castle to open lottery for fall 2025 tour tickets

PHOENIX — It's that time again!
Tovrea Castle will open their fall tour lottery tickets on June 1, and you will have until June 15 to enter!
The tours are booked via their lottery system due to "an overwhelming demand" to see the Valley landmark.
Here’s what you need to do to hopefully score some tickets.
- The lottery is open June 1-15 for tours between September and December 2025.
- To enter the lottery, click here.
- You will then select three days you're interested in, as well as how many tickets you want; up to four tickets are allowed.
- Tickets are $22 per person. Children two and younger are free but must be accompanied by an adult, according to the website.
- “Notifications to winners are sent 2 – 3 weeks after the lottery entry period ends,” according to event officials.
- If selected, winners then have 72 hours to purchase their tickets.