Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Tovrea Castle to open lottery for fall 2025 tour tickets

If you score tickets in this lottery, it’d be for September–December dates
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

PHOENIX — It's that time again!

Tovrea Castle will open their fall tour lottery tickets on June 1, and you will have until June 15 to enter!

The tours are booked via their lottery system due to "an overwhelming demand" to see the Valley landmark.

Here’s what you need to do to hopefully score some tickets.

  • The lottery is open June 1-15 for tours between September and December 2025.
  • To enter the lottery, click here.
  • You will then select three days you're interested in, as well as how many tickets you want; up to four tickets are allowed.
  • Tickets are $22 per person. Children two and younger are free but must be accompanied by an adult, according to the website.
  • “Notifications to winners are sent 2 – 3 weeks after the lottery entry period ends,” according to event officials.
  • If selected, winners then have 72 hours to purchase their tickets.
More Things to Do stories:
602 Day

Smart Shopper

Deals, freebies and limited-edition merch to celebrate 602 Day on June 2

abc15.com staff
Desert Dreams F.C.

Things To Do

Desert Dreams FC makes women’s soccer history with first match on Saturday

Adam Mintzer
VAI resort

Business

Glendale Council adopts official VAI Resort election results

Hailey Mensik, Phoenix Business Journal

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen