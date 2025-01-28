Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to bring their ‘Restless Leg Tour’ to Phoenix this May

PHOENIX — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced that they have extended their ‘Restless Leg' comedy tour, adding one stop in Phoenix!

The funny duo is set to perform at Arizona Financial Theatre on May 2, 2025.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com and tinaamytour.com.

“Fans can also access the presale early starting Wednesday, January 29 at 10 a.m. local time with the code RESTLESS. There will also be a limited number of VIP merchandise bundled tickets available on each show,” read a news release sent to ABC15.