This weekend: Verde Valley Wine Festival, Phoenix Mercury Preseason, 21 Savage, Mother’s Day events

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these events happening around the Valley on May 10-12.
Friday, May 10
Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic
When: May 10-12
Where: TPC Scottsdale
Cost: $10 Single-Day Admission, $30 4-day
Ruben Studdard and Candice Glover
When: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
When: 7 p.m.
Where: North Soccer Field at Kiwanis Park, Tempe
Cost: Free Admission
Preseason: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $21
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $29
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $100
Saturday, May 11
When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Riverfront Park 1284 E River Front Rd., Cottonwood
Cost: $40 General Admission
When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: $25 General Admission
FEID: FerxxoCalipsis Tour 2024
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $30
21 Savage at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: Tickets start at $41.30
Sunday, May 12
Related | Free milkshakes, Mother's Day deals & discounts around the Valley
When: May 10-12
Where: Arizona Opera
Cost: Daily Tickets Starting at $40
Celebrate the Music of Alice Cooper
When: May 11-12
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: $20 General Admission