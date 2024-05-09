This weekend: Verde Valley Wine Festival, Phoenix Mercury Preseason, 21 Savage, Mother’s Day events

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these events happening around the Valley on May 10-12.

Friday, May 10

Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic

When: May 10-12

Where: TPC Scottsdale

Cost: $10 Single-Day Admission, $30 4-day

Ruben Studdard and Candice Glover

When: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information

AP Images

Movies in the Park: Wish

When: 7 p.m.

Where: North Soccer Field at Kiwanis Park, Tempe

Cost: Free Admission

Preseason: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $21

Matt York / AP

David Sedaris

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $29

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP David Sedaris attends the PEN America Literary Awards at The Town Hall on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in New York. Sedaris is publishing his first children’s book, a collaboration with Ian Falconer conceived decades ago and finished shortly before the “Olivia” creator died in March. Toon Books, an imprint of Astra Publishing House, announced Thursday that “Pretty Ugly” will be published Feb. 27 next year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Franco Escamilla

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Saturday, May 11

Verde Valley Wine Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park 1284 E River Front Rd., Cottonwood

Cost: $40 General Admission

Verde Valley Wine Festival



Phoenix Got Sole

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: $25 General Admission

FEID: FerxxoCalipsis Tour 2024

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $30

FEID: FerxxoCalipsis Tour 2024, Footprint Center

21 Savage at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: Tickets start at $41.30

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020 file photo, 21 Savage attends the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter in Los Angeles. The rapper will be launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday. His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free Wi-Fi and tablets for underserved inner-city students. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sunday, May 12

New Works Festival

When: May 10-12

Where: Arizona Opera

Cost: Daily Tickets Starting at $40

Arizona Opera

Celebrate the Music of Alice Cooper

When: May 11-12

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: $20 General Admission