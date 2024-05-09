Watch Now
This weekend: Verde Valley Wine Festival, Phoenix Mercury Preseason, 21 Savage, Mother’s Day events

Verde Valley Wine Festival
Posted at 4:58 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these events happening around the Valley on May 10-12.

Friday, May 10

Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic

When: May 10-12
Where: TPC Scottsdale
Cost: $10 Single-Day Admission, $30 4-day

Ruben Studdard and Candice Glover

When: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Movies in the Park: Wish

When: 7 p.m.
Where: North Soccer Field at Kiwanis Park, Tempe
Cost: Free Admission

Preseason: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $21

Brittney Griner plays first WNBA game since detainment in Russia

David Sedaris

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $29

David Sedaris
Franco Escamilla

When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $100

Saturday, May 11

Verde Valley Wine Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Riverfront Park 1284 E River Front Rd., Cottonwood
Cost: $40 General Admission

Phoenix Got Sole

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: $25 General Admission

FEID: FerxxoCalipsis Tour 2024

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $30

21 Savage at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: Tickets start at $41.30

21 Savage launches free online financial program for youth
Sunday, May 12

New Works Festival

When: May 10-12
Where: Arizona Opera
Cost: Daily Tickets Starting at $40

Celebrate the Music of Alice Cooper

When: May 11-12
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: $20 General Admission

