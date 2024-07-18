Watch Now
Things to do: WNBA All-Star weekend, Disney’s Little Mermaid, Martin Lawrence

The WNBA All-Star Weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on July 19-21.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 18, 2024

PHOENIX — The WNBA All-Star Weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on July 19-21.

Friday, July 19

WNBA Live Fan Fest

When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. | July 19-20
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: Free Admission | Register on WNBA Events App

2024 WNBA All-Star: All-Star Skills Challenge & Three-Point Shootout

When: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Martin Lawrence: Y’all Know What It Is! Tour

When: July 19-20 at 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information

USL: El Paso Locomotive vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $15

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

When: Now - August 4
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Saturday, July 20

2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center

When: 5:30 p.m. on ABC15
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Hamilton

When: Now - July 28
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $49

Flashlight Nights

When: 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix
Cost: Included with$16.95 general admission

Sunday, July 21

Scottsdale RV Show at Westworld of Scottsdale

When: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Now - July 21
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: Free Admission and Parking

