Things to do: WNBA All-Star weekend, Disney’s Little Mermaid, Martin Lawrence

PHOENIX — The WNBA All-Star Weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on July 19-21.
Friday, July 19
When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. | July 19-20
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: Free Admission | Register on WNBA Events App
2024 WNBA All-Star: All-Star Skills Challenge & Three-Point Shootout
When: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Martin Lawrence: Y’all Know What It Is! Tour
When: July 19-20 at 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information
USL: El Paso Locomotive vs. Phoenix Rising
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $15
When: Now - August 4
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Saturday, July 20
2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center
When: 5:30 p.m. on ABC15
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
When: Now - July 28
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $49
When: 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix
Cost: Included with$16.95 general admission
Sunday, July 21
Scottsdale RV Show at Westworld of Scottsdale
When: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Now - July 21
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: Free Admission and Parking
