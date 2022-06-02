Things to do this first weekend of June in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — Take the kids to a bubble bash, go fishing, visit museums, catch a basketball game or a soccer match… there’s lots to do this weekend to kick off the month of June!

Here’s our round-up of the best things to do this weekend in the Valley.

Rainbow Bubble Bash



When: Saturday, June 4, from 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

What to expect: Kids can make their own bubble wands, have fun in the ‘foam zone’ and learn how to make your own bubbles. For information, click here.

Where: Tempe Marketplace [ 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy]

Fish for free on Saturday, June 4!



The Arizona Game and Fish Department says fishing across all public waters in Arizona is free on Saturday!

“Whether you’re a seasoned angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport, or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is the perfect time to get outdoors and experience what fishing in Arizona is all about,” said Julie Carter, aquatic wildlife branch chief, in a press release sent to ABC15.

If you get hooked on fishing after Saturday, remember, you’ll need a license moving forward. Click here to purchase a fishing license.

Phoenix Rising’s “Pride Night”



When: Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m.

The local team will be playing against Birmingham Legion FC

There will be “a postgame flag football all-star game for Rising fans to stay and enjoy after the match, put on by the Phoenix Gay Flag Football League,” said a representative of Phoenix Rising to ABC15 in an email.

Cost: Tickets start at $22.

Location: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass [19593 S. 48th St.]

Our Pride merch will be available at Pride Night and online starting Saturday! All proceeds from the Pride merch sold during the month will be donated to @1n10.



This year’s pride t-shirt was designed by a local LGBTQ+ artist. We will have scarfs and headbands! #RisingAsOne pic.twitter.com/dofbPiPHRs — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) June 1, 2022

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks



When: Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center [ 201 E. Jefferson Street].

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Immersive Klimt Revolution (open daily) Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road]. Cost: Ticket prices start at $34.99; tickets for children between the age of 6 to 16 years of age cost $29.99.

Arijit Singh



When: Sunday, Jun 5, at 6 p.m.

Where: Gila River Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue]

Cost: Tickets start at $69

West Valley Women's Health & Beauty Expo



When: Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Where: Glendale Civic Center [5750 West Glenn Drive]

Cost: Free

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market



When: Saturdays [through 6/25/22] from 7 a.m. -10 a.m.

Family friendly and “well-mannered pets are welcome,” according to the market’s organizers.

Location: 3806 N. Brown Ave.

FIRST FRIDAY IN PHOENIX

This popular event in Downtown Phoenix happens on the first Friday of every month and it's know for its self-guided art walks, local shopping at pop-up markets, live music and quite frankly- Roosevelt Row restaurants & bars get pretty lively.

Location: Downtown Phoenix; click here to view a map & directory of the area.



On this Friday, there’s also local deals to check out with the family.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

On the first Friday of each month, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix offers free admission from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Due to limited space, free admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and tickets can only be acquired in-person, at the museum.

When: Friday, June 3, from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Location: 215 N. 7th Street

Phoenix Art Museum

On the first Friday of every month, this museum also offers free admission from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; exhibitions may require an extra cost.

Location: 1625 North Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004

First Friday with one•n•ten for June 3 is joining Abby & friends to walk over to the Phoenix Art Museum for a guided exhibit tour. The Youth Center will open at 3 and the guided tour starts at 5pm; youth 11-24 can pop in for a great evening! pic.twitter.com/ieuLrw57hs — one·n·ten (@1n10) May 31, 2022

NEW PLACES TO TRY

Recreo



If you’re looking for a fun time, cool drinks and even Instagram worthy pictures, you’ll want to check out "Recreo" in downtown Chandler.

The playground-themed restaurant has a large outdoor area where you can let your inner kid loose by playing a giant connect four, cornhole, ping-pong or even hop on a swing connected to an outside bar.

IF YOU GO: 28 S. San Marcos Place in Chandler, Arizona

The Genuine



The “wood fired kitchen” is the latest culinary experience from Genuine Concepts which is known for rolling out The VIG, The Little Woody, Ladera Taverna y Cocina and other local eateries around town.

According to Jeremy Pacheco, Culinary director for Genuine Concepts, the building is a Ralph Haver designed bank that was built in the 60’s and to this day now adds to the dining experience.

IF YOU GO: 6015 N 16th Street in Phoenix

Rustler's Rooste

You can eat Diamondback Rattlesnake at Rustler's Rooste in Arizona! Chef Frank serves the meat with the vertebrae as proof that you are eating what just came off the bone. The meat is marinated in salad oil and limes.



IF YOU GO: Rustler's Rooste on 8383 S 48th St.

