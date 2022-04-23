Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Birdcall: New chicken restaurant is opening in Scottsdale

Birdcall | Menu items
Birdcall |Cydeni Carter
Birdcall | Menu items
Posted at 5:33 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 20:33:00-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Denver-based chicken restaurant ‘Birdcall’ will be opening their first location in Arizona!

The “fast-casual” restaurant will open in Scottsdale early May.

Birdcall|Meal with cocktails

Quick look into the menu: sandwiches, crispy tenders, salads, milkshakes, craft cocktails, gluten-free and dairy-free chicken nuggets.

Birdcall | Menu items

“We truly believe Birdcall offers a differentiated dining experience because we are so focused on every little detail — from our premium, all-natural foods, to the level of elevated hospitality our team members provide to each and every guest who engages with the Birdcall brand,” said Peter Newlin, Birdcall co-founder and CEO, in a press release sent to ABC15.

IF YOU GO

  • Location: 7204 E. Shea Blvd
  • Grand opening is May 2: The restaurant will be giving away Golden Tickets (free Birdcall for one year) to the first 25 cars in the drive-thru line, according to a press release.

COMING SOON
The chicken restaurant will open another location in Phoenix this year. The location is set to open near 7th Street and Thomas Road.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems