Birdcall: New chicken restaurant is opening in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Denver-based chicken restaurant ‘Birdcall’ will be opening their first location in Arizona!

The “fast-casual” restaurant will open in Scottsdale early May.

Birdcall |Cydeni Carter

Quick look into the menu: sandwiches, crispy tenders, salads, milkshakes, craft cocktails, gluten-free and dairy-free chicken nuggets.

Birdcall |Cydeni Carter

“We truly believe Birdcall offers a differentiated dining experience because we are so focused on every little detail — from our premium, all-natural foods, to the level of elevated hospitality our team members provide to each and every guest who engages with the Birdcall brand,” said Peter Newlin, Birdcall co-founder and CEO, in a press release sent to ABC15.

IF YOU GO



Location: 7204 E. Shea Blvd

Grand opening is May 2: The restaurant will be giving away Golden Tickets (free Birdcall for one year) to the first 25 cars in the drive-thru line, according to a press release.

COMING SOON

The chicken restaurant will open another location in Phoenix this year. The location is set to open near 7th Street and Thomas Road.