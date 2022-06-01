Recreo: the playground-themed restaurant in downtown Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — If you’re looking for a fun time, cool drinks and even Instagram worthy pictures, you’ll want to check out "Recreo" in downtown Chandler.

“You’re in a hidden playground in the middle of downtown Chandler,” said Morgan Bischoff, assistant general manager of Recreo in Chandler. “[It’s] for all the adults to get away from and have somewhere to relax and enjoy either our patio or inside.”

The playground-themed restaurant has a large outdoor area where you can let your inner kid loose by playing a giant connect four, cornhole, ping-pong or even hop on a swing connected to an outside bar.

“Niels, who is the owner of the establishment, really wanted somewhere to go and have an actual experience… more than just dinning,” said Bischoff. “[The owner] felt that by opening Recreo, [he’d give] the adults the playground that they always kind of wanted after school…. that’s what Recreo is for them.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Although “the playground” was built with the adults in mind, the restaurant is open for the kids, so yes, you can take the family here.

According to Bischoff, Chandler is on the brink of being a “new hot-spot” for all ages to enjoy.

“Chandler is one of the oldest towns that we have here [in Arizona]… but, Chandler has a different historical life to it that I think that I think that generations from old to young can come and experience all kinds of things that we didn’t know or may know and be able to share [it] with our families and pass it along,” said Bischoff to ABC15.

IF YOU GO



28 S. San Marcos Place in Chandler, Arizona

HOURS

