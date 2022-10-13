Things to do: Scottsdale’s taste of Italy, Phoenix Pride Festival, WWE and more

PHOENIX, AZ — Looking for fun events to head out to do this weekend? Here’s your lineup of festivals, sporting events and other family fun things taking place October 14-16 in the Valley!

OKTOBERWEST FESTIVAL *

The Westin Kierland will host its inaugural OktoberWest Festival this weekend! This signature Kierland After Dark Event is a modern country-western music-themed festival.



The event will feature “the best” food trucks in Arizona, a lively DJ that’ll keep you moving on the dance floor, a mechanical bull, show off your skills at corn hole “and be on the lookout for surprising entertainment along the way.”

When: Saturday, October 15, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $45 per ticket. A portion of the proceeds will be given to our veteran partner Friends of Freedom. Click here to buy tickets.

Venue: The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa [6902 East Greenway Parkway] in Scottsdale.

WWE: SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT



When: Saturday, October 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $20.

Venue: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS TEAMS SERIES



When: October 14-16, start times vary.

Cost: tickets start at $20.

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale.

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TRACK-ULA

Paradise & Pacific Railroad has been turned into a haunted park and there’s a spooky train ride!

When: Now until October 31 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15 per person. “$10 tickets are available for select weeknights during the 8 p.m. time slot,” reads a statement by event officials. Tickets must be purchased online.

Venue: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.] in Scottsdale

PHOENIX PRIDE FESTIVAL



Festival runs October 15 and 16

Festival hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Venue: Steele Indian School Park

COST



2-day General Admission (includes express entry): $50 + $5 fee

1-day General Admission (with express entry): $35.00 + $5 fee

1-day General Admission: $30+ $4 fee

1-DAY VIP: $100.00 + $11 fee

2-DAY VIP: $150.00 + $8 fee

After Party ticket @ WALTER WHERE?HOUSE [21+ event]: $45 + $4.62 Fee

[21+ event]: $45 + $4.62 Fee Tickets can be bought online.

SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN BASH

According to event officials, the bash will feature costume contests, music, games, prizes, and candy; all ages are welcome.



When: Sunday, October 16, at 3 p.m.

Venue: Queen Creek Marketplace [20820 S Ellsworth Rd] in Queen Creek.

SPOOKY SCIENCE

The Arizona Science Center has an interesting arachnid exhibit sure to make an interesting month for the whole family!



When: Events run till October 31, the Science center is open daily from 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Cost: Activities are included with general admission, children under 3 enter free.

Venue: Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.]

SCOTTSDALE’S TASTE OF ITALY AND MUSIC FESTIVAL



When: October 15 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and October 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $10 presale and day of $20; children under 12 are free to attend.

Venue: Scottsdale Canal [7135 E. Camelback Rd.] in Scottsdale.

THE HOP BOX OKTOBERFEST

The event will feature over 10 breweries, live music and “traditional Oktoberfest games.”



When: Saturday, October 15, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $45 to $65

Venue: Pemberton PHX [1121 North 2nd Street]

CHANOYU - EXPERIENCE THE WAY OF TEA

“Once a month the public is welcomed into this special world to experience the Way of Tea firsthand. Take this rare opportunity to partake in the art form during one of our tea seatings and come away with a new awareness of beauty,” read a statement by the event officials.



When: Saturday, October 15

Cost: Adult $75 / Member $70

Venue: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix [1125 N 3rd Ave]

GREAT BRIDAL EXPO



When: October 16 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: tickets vary from $10– $40

Venue: Phoenix Convention Center [111 North 3rd Street]

HOME & LANDSCAPE SHOW 2022



When: October 14-16

Cost: adult $8, child 3 – 12 years of age $1, and kids 2 & under enter free.

Venue: Westworld in Scottsdale [16601 N PIMA RD]

