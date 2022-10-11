Everything you need to know about Phoenix Pride Festival and parade

Phoenix Pride is this weekend, October 15 and 16! If you’re planning on going, here’s your guide to ticket information, performers, and more!

TICKET INFORMATION

2-day General Admission (includes express entry): $50 + $5 fee

1-day General Admission (with express entry): $35.00 + $5 fee

1-day General Admission: $30+ $4 fee

1-DAY VIP: $100.00 + $11 fee

2-DAY VIP: $150.00 + $8 fee

After Party ticket @ WALTER WHERE?HOUSE [21+ event]: $45 + $4.62 Fee

PERFORMERS

The event will feature singer-songwriter and “The Four” finalist Vincint, pop-singing sensation Gayle, and R&B legend group En Vogue!

Appearing Saturday in the V.I.P. will be renowned Elton John tribute performer Sir Elton, followed on Sunday by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veteran Kimora Blac.

Other artists coming to the Valley for Pride Festival include Ana Barbara and Ninel Conde.

A full list of performers can be found right here.

IF YOU GO

Event venue: Steele Indian School Park

Festival runs October 15 and 16

Festival hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Credit cards are accepted on site for admissions and beverage sales at all bars,” according to event officials.

Wanting to stay close to the fun? Click here to see the festival’s host hotels.

Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on 3rd Street and Thomas Road on Saturday, October 16.

PRIDE PARADE HISTORY

The Phoenix Pride Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on 3rd Street and Thomas Road and ends at 3rd Street and Indian School Road. If you’re thinking of going, you should know just how important this parade is.

"Talking about the festival is important, but we also have to mention that same morning on October 16 is the Pride Parade which is really harkening back to where this started," explains Jeremy Helfgot with Phoenix Pride.

"The earliest marchers back here in Phoenix were in 1981 from what was then the 'queer community' - the letters weren't even in the conversation yet but that march on that state capitol to say that we are here and that we are going to be heard and we are living, and we are going to continue to live that's what really what started the whole Pride movement, and we are continuing that. we have a lot of progress to celebrate from the last four decades, but we also know that our community is under threat right now," Helfgot added.

